MotoGP Revolution Also Changes the Format: Double Qualifying in F1 Style. But Was It Necessary?

The 2027 MotoGP World Championship will also see a radical change to the Grand Prix format: here’s what it will look like.

The idea had already raised some doubts, and we now await the first reactions to its official confirmation. MotoGP is also introducing double qualifying: one session valid for the Sprint race and another for the GP, completely overhauling the schedule. This is similar to what Formula 1 already does when there are two races during the same weekend. The Liberty Media effect is becoming increasingly evident... A very “strange” change—what do you, our readers, think? Here’s how the GP weekend will be organized in the revolutionary 2027 season.

New MotoGP format officially confirmed

In addition to the new bikes and technical regulations, MotoGP has announced a completely revamped race weekend for next year, introducing a qualifying session for the MotoGP Sprint. This will create separate starting grids for the Sprint race and the Grand Prix at every round.

The new Friday format begins with a 45-minute Free Practice 1 session, as already planned, followed by a 30-minute Free Practice 2 session replacing the previous one. This new, shorter session is not linked to eligibility for any other sessions. Friday concludes with the new 15-minute Sprint qualifying session, open to all riders, which determines the starting positions for Saturday afternoon’s Tissot Sprint.

MotoGP Saturday begins with FP3, a 20-minute free practice session, before qualifying for the Grand Prix race. All riders will take part in the Grand Prix Q1 session, with the top 12 advancing to Q2. The Sprint then provides the perfect climax to the day, with the race featuring the same riders who took part in Friday’s Sprint qualifying session.

Sunday will begin with the Moto3 and Moto2 races. The track time previously allocated to MotoGP Warm Up will be moved to before the MotoGP Grand Prix, with the pit lane open for ten minutes to allow several reconnaissance laps, giving riders the opportunity to carry out a shakedown before the start. The race will then get underway from the starting grid determined by the GP Q1 and Q2 qualifying sessions.