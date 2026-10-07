The Trackhouse Aprilia team is back racing in Gulf colors, and this time the tribute is aimed squarely at one of the most celebrated cars in motorsport history.

The American team has unveiled a new livery inspired by the Ford GT40, which Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez will take to the track at this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix in Mandalika, and then again at Sepang in Malaysia.

The project celebrates Gulf’s 125th anniversary, recalling the iconic colors and racing heritage that have defined the brand for generations. It is Trackhouse’s first return to the Gulf livery since Mugello.

The inspiration: the Le Mans Ford GT40

Blue and orange have defined some of the most legendary racing cars ever built. Among them is the Ford GT40, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968 and 1969: those very cars were the primary source of inspiration for the new design of the Aprilia RS-GP 26 bikes, including their classic-style race numbers.

It is a theme particularly close to team owner Justin Marks’ heart, and he made no secret of his enthusiasm: "Every time I see the new versions of the Gulf livery on our Aprilia RS-GP 26 bikes, I feel a wave of emotion. I’ve said it before: I grew up hearing stories of the epic duels that took place at Le Mans in the 1960s and ’70s, when the GT40s and 917s established Gulf’s colors as perhaps the most recognizable in motorsport history, and these designs are especially evocative for me."

Gulf between past and future

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International UK Limited, was equally pleased: "It is incredibly exciting to see Gulf’s 125th anniversary come to life through our partnership with the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team. As a brand, we are proud of our history, so it felt right for our motorsport heritage to inspire our latest livery, especially in such an important year."

The executive then offered a glimpse of what lies ahead: "As we celebrate where we come from, it is equally important to look at where we are going and what Gulf aims to achieve in the future. The design of this truly special bike brings these two perspectives together: I can’t wait to see it on track in Indonesia and Malaysia."

Ogura and Fernandez set their sights on Mandalika

The special livery arrives at a positive moment for the team. Ogura and Fernandez, both MotoGP winners in 2026, sit fifth and seventh respectively in the championship standings. And Mandalika is a circuit that brings back fond memories: last year, Aprilia performed at a very high level in Indonesia, with Fernandez claiming his first-ever Sprint podium. In short, all the ingredients are in place for a weekend at the sharp end.