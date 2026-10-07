MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ogura and Fernandez Special Edition: Aprilia Trackhouse Takes to the Track in Ford GT40 Colors

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
track 2
Follow us on Google News
The Trackhouse Aprilia team is back racing in Gulf colors, and this time the tribute is aimed squarely at one of the most celebrated cars in motorsport history.
The American team has unveiled a new livery inspired by the Ford GT40, which Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez will take to the track at this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix in Mandalika, and then again at Sepang in Malaysia.
The project celebrates Gulf’s 125th anniversary, recalling the iconic colors and racing heritage that have defined the brand for generations. It is Trackhouse’s first return to the Gulf livery since Mugello.

The inspiration: the Le Mans Ford GT40

Blue and orange have defined some of the most legendary racing cars ever built. Among them is the Ford GT40, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968 and 1969: those very cars were the primary source of inspiration for the new design of the Aprilia RS-GP 26 bikes, including their classic-style race numbers.
It is a theme particularly close to team owner Justin Marks’ heart, and he made no secret of his enthusiasm: "Every time I see the new versions of the Gulf livery on our Aprilia RS-GP 26 bikes, I feel a wave of emotion. I’ve said it before: I grew up hearing stories of the epic duels that took place at Le Mans in the 1960s and ’70s, when the GT40s and 917s established Gulf’s colors as perhaps the most recognizable in motorsport history, and these designs are especially evocative for me."

Gulf between past and future

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International UK Limited, was equally pleased: "It is incredibly exciting to see Gulf’s 125th anniversary come to life through our partnership with the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team. As a brand, we are proud of our history, so it felt right for our motorsport heritage to inspire our latest livery, especially in such an important year."
The executive then offered a glimpse of what lies ahead: "As we celebrate where we come from, it is equally important to look at where we are going and what Gulf aims to achieve in the future. The design of this truly special bike brings these two perspectives together: I can’t wait to see it on track in Indonesia and Malaysia."

Ogura and Fernandez set their sights on Mandalika

The special livery arrives at a positive moment for the team. Ogura and Fernandez, both MotoGP winners in 2026, sit fifth and seventh respectively in the championship standings. And Mandalika is a circuit that brings back fond memories: last year, Aprilia performed at a very high level in Indonesia, with Fernandez claiming his first-ever Sprint podium. In short, all the ingredients are in place for a weekend at the sharp end.
MotoGP Indonesia: Aprilia Trackhouse pays tribute to a legend
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP Revolution Also Changes the Format: Double Qualifying in F1 Style. But Was It Necessary?MotoGP Revolution Also Changes the Format: Double Qualifying in F1 Style. But Was It Necessary?
VR46 Holding Its Breath, Diggia: “It’s Like Having a Knife on You”VR46 Holding Its Breath, Diggia: “It’s Like Having a Knife on You”
Aprilia

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

d1fe270e-69c2-33c5-8ea6-8f201cbbeee3
MotoGP

MotoGP Revolution Also Changes the Format: Double Qualifying in F1 Style. But Was It Necessary?

Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP

VR46 Holding Its Breath, Diggia: “It’s Like Having a Knife on You”

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marquez Doesn’t Celebrate Victories: The Ducati Champion Reveals the Reason Behind It

More news

loca

Locatelli and Yamaha’s Superbike Crisis: “The Stress Is Increasing”

Superbike
d1fe270e-69c2-33c5-8ea6-8f201cbbeee3

MotoGP Revolution Also Changes the Format: Double Qualifying in F1 Style. But Was It Necessary?

MotoGP
pileri-team

Capirossi, Rossi, the Hiatus and the Comeback: Team Pileri Rekindles Its Legend

Stories
ducati-mx2-2027

Ducati Doubles Up in MX2 Too: A Turning Point Is Needed After a Disappointing 2026

Motocross
Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46 Holding Its Breath, Diggia: “It’s Like Having a Knife on You”

MotoGP

Popular articles

bsb

The British Superbike Championship brings a revolution: here’s how it will work

Paolo Gozzi Column
Valentino Rossi

Unbelievable, Valentino Rossi—the car door flies off: "It looked like an Apecar

MotoGP
arrivo

MotoGP will swallow everything: the melancholy fate of Moto2 and Moto3

Paolo Gozzi Column
marini (1)

Luca Marini and the Michelin mystery at Motegi: 'Fantastic tyre, we don't understand why

MotoGP
Mandalika Circuit

MotoGP at Mandalika: The Mysterious Statue and the Symbol of Power

MotoGP

Loading