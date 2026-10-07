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Locatelli and Yamaha’s Superbike Crisis: “The Stress Is Increasing”

Superbike
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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The lack of results is taking its toll at Yamaha. While Ducati dominates the 2026 Superbike World Championship, the Iwata-based manufacturer is still waiting for its first podium of the season. Andrea Locatelli, the official R1 rider, makes no secret of either the sporting difficulties or their impact on the atmosphere within the team.
"The gap to the front is very large. We have a lot of work to do," the Italian rider explained in response to questions from Speedweek. Asked about the mood in the garage, Locatelli openly described how everyday life becomes complicated when hard work fails to produce the hoped-for results.
"You can imagine that going to work is no longer so enjoyable when things aren't going well. I try to be as professional as possible. I believe in Yamaha. Always!"

The decision to stay with Yamaha

Last year, Locatelli consciously chose to continue his relationship with the Japanese manufacturer, and he does not regret that decision even now. His contribution comes primarily through the technical input he provides to the engineers for the development of the R1.
"Last year I decided to continue with Yamaha. I work hard and try to provide as much input as possible. I give my all to provide the engineers with the best feedback possible," the Italian rider explained.
Locatelli knows, however, that the gap to the leaders cannot be closed through the rider's efforts alone. The room for maneuver over a race weekend is limited, and progress does not depend entirely on him: "We can't perform magic. We have to be realistic and work with the tools we have. I can't control what happens."
Andrea Locatelli will turn 30 on October 16

Tension in the garage

This is not a rejection of the project, but rather a clear-eyed assessment of the current situation. Locatelli admits that the difficulties on track ultimately affect the people working within the team as well, using a very personal comparison.
"Of course, stress within the team increases when things aren't going well. It's like that in every job, but also in life in general. If you don't get along with your partner, it becomes difficult even to go home."
The rider's response, however, remains to work as a team and seek solutions together with those around him, while looking ahead to the R1's next steps: "I work as best I can with my team, with my team manager and with Yamaha. I believe in this project and I think we can improve."
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