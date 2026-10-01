I'll run my own race": Ai Ogura isn't making any concessions ahead of Motegi

Fired up and determined for his event of the year: Ai Ogura arrives at the Motegi GP with clear intentions.

The home Grand Prix is an important date, and this time Ai Ogura wants to be a leading protagonist. He’s coming off an anonymous weekend due to physical issues: a survival Sprint and a Sunday withdrawal because of a right-hand injury suffered in the previous GP. Now he’s fine; as usual he isn’t verbose, but there’s no “shyness” in his answers: an entire country is looking to him, the only Japanese rider in the premier class and already in the history books, and Ogura is determined not to disappoint expectations. It’s a real shame that the situation in the overall riders’ standings became complicated with the injury that forced him to miss two races, but the speed hasn’t gone away. He has already won at home in Moto2; the big dream would be at least a podium in MotoGP, if not more... That’s why the Trackhouse rider has already made it clear he won’t show mercy to anyone, not even his Aprilia colleagues in the title fight.

Ogura fired up: “This is the goal”

A touch of history: the last podium for a Japanese rider in the top class at the Japanese GP (not in MotoGP overall, just at this specific event) dates back 22 years. It was September 19, 2004, again at Motegi, when the home crowd celebrated Makoto Tamada’s victory and Shin’ya Nakano’s 3rd place. Now there’s another Japanese rider in the premier class and expectations are understandably quite high; the darling of the Land of the Rising Sun knows it well. “This season we’ve shown we’re fast,” Ai Ogura emphasized during Thursday’s press conference ahead of first practice. There’s some regret, as he compromised his charge towards the top of the overall standings: “It’s a shame I got injured before Aragon and had to miss two races. But we immediately found our speed again after the injury in Austria.”