Can Acosta win the MotoGP World Championship? For now, he has Bezzecchi in his sights

The KTM rider is one of the most anticipated at Motegi: after the win in Austria, can he repeat in Japan?

Pedro Acosta has finally won a MotoGP race, and now there’s curiosity to see whether the triumph at the Red Bull Ring will remain a one-off or if there might be another chance to see him win in 2026. This weekend features the Japanese Grand Prix, and it will be the opportunity to see if the KTM rider can be as competitive as he was in Austria.

MotoGP, can Acosta be world champion?

Some believe that Acosta is still a contender for the 2026 MotoGP crown, but a 72-point deficit from the top of the standings is not small. And he doesn’t just have to fight the leader, Jorge Martin— Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi are ahead as well.

It’s true there are still seven Grands Prix to go before the end of the season, but the KTM rider would have to do something truly phenomenal and also have a bit of luck to outfox Martin, Marquez, and Bezzecchi. The Motegi–Mandalika doubleheader could be decisive for the Tiburon’s title hopes.

Pedro doesn’t want to think about the championship

It would be a surprise,” he told just like my competitiveness at the Red Bull Ring, a circuit where I’ve always struggled since I’ve been in MotoGP. We’re usually fast here, but I have no expectations. We need to get on track and understand the new asphalt, the different tires compared to last year, and how the bike behaves. There are a lot of unknowns. I certainly feel better than before, but the goal is to stay close to the podium.” Winning at Spielberg was a great burst of happiness for the two-time world champion, but at Motegi he doesn’t know what to expect and prefers not to overcommit on the possibility of beating Aprilia and Ducati again: “,” he told Motosan , “.”

Inevitably, he was also asked about the prospect of fighting for the MotoGP world title, but Acosta doesn’t seem to believe in it much: “We’re far behind in terms of speed, not points. My goal is third place in the championship, but the Aprilias and Marc are fast, and Pecco is usually competitive in the Asian races. I can’t afford mistakes, and then we’ll see where we are when we return to Europe.”

Acosta has little to lose

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider prefers to keep a low profile and, at most, aim for the bronze medal, 30 points away and currently in Bezzecchi’s hands. Reaching that goal alone would be something great, considering that Aprilia has proven superior to KTM in 2026. The Italian has thrown away many points through avoidable mistakes; otherwise, he would be in a much better position.

Acosta is ready to capitalize on any further mistakes by Bezzecchi or other rivals: “I’m the one with the least to lose. Let’s see if the title fight helps me get one more opportunity,” he told Sky Sport MotoGP, “but I’m far away. For now I want to try to get on the podium and be close to the win.” We just have to wait and see what happens this weekend at Motegi, where the track features new asphalt that could favor some and disadvantage others.