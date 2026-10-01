MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Vinales returns to Motegi and reveals: "I didn't think they would call me back

MotoGP
by Paolo Gozzi
VINALES
Follow us on Google News
Maverick Vinales is back in the MotoGP paddock and at Motegi he admits he feared his season was over. Sidelined since July, without a seat on the 2027 grid, the Tech3 team rider arrives at the Japanese Grand Prix with an improved—though not yet healed—left shoulder.
His last race dates back to the German GP at the Sachsenring. From Silverstone onward he was replaced by Pol Espargaró for four rounds. The injury suffered in 2025 has cost him a total of 15 Grands Prix missed.

"Only one person makes the decision"

The Catalan, who has repeatedly criticized KTM for how his future has been handled, doesn’t hide the doubts he lived with during the weeks at home. "In my head I really thought I wouldn’t be back. I had that feeling, but I’m here and I’m really happy to be able to continue, especially with these guys who work hard," he said during Thursday’s media session, as reported by GPOne.
Then the jab: "Only one person makes that decision and I didn’t think they would call me back. In the end they did, and I was happy to do the test because it was very important to understand where I’m at." Without those laps in Austria, the first useful test would have come before Phillip Island, where according to Vinales he wouldn’t even have finished the race.

The 850 gets the nod at the Red Bull Ring

At the Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring, Vinales rode both an adapted 1000cc and KTM’s 2027 850 prototype. He told Crash.net that next year’s bike is very easy to ride, while the current MotoGP remains "a beast". "The test went very well, also because the bike is fantastic. It’s like a Moto2 with a big engine. I even pushed for a full Sprint distance, the feeling was really good, it reminded me why I’m part of MotoGP."
There has been progress with the shoulder. According to Motosan, Vinales measured with a machine in newtons an improvement between 10 and 15%, thanks also to a PRP plasma treatment he’ll repeat at the end of the season. "Every month there’s a small improvement," he explained. At Motegi, however, he expects issues with forearms and neck, with the new asphalt promising even more grip.

A future without a seat

For 2027 the Tech3 seats will go to Luca Marini and Senna Agius. Vinales will leave the premier class along with other race winners like Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli, and Alex Rins. He isn’t shutting the door, though: "Unfortunately, the move made by KTM left me out and I had no chance because it was too late. In the future, however, you never know. A lot can happen here and maybe a door can open."
A test rider role isn’t ruled out either: "I have to find a way, and when I get an opportunity, I’ll grab it." First, though, he needs to regain full fitness in the final races of the season. "I’m definitely not ready to give up and I’ll try. We’ll see."
Maverick Vinales is 31 years old
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Yamaha disaster, Miller: 'I'm ashamed.' Meregalli: 'It's not like it used to be...'Yamaha disaster, Miller: 'I'm ashamed.' Meregalli: 'It's not like it used to be...'
Honda and the RC181, the first wild 500 cc that Hailwood hatedHonda and the RC181, the first wild 500 cc that Hailwood hated
Maverick Vinales

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jack Miller
MotoGP

Yamaha disaster, Miller: 'I'm ashamed.' Meregalli: 'It's not like it used to be...'

honda-motogp-giappone
MotoGP

Honda and the RC181, the first wild 500 cc that Hailwood hated

honda-red-bull-motogp
MotoGP

Honda gets its wings back: a historic return to relaunch its MotoGP program

More news

Jack Miller

Yamaha disaster, Miller: 'I'm ashamed.' Meregalli: 'It's not like it used to be...'

MotoGP
honda-motogp-giappone

Honda and the RC181, the first wild 500 cc that Hailwood hated

MotoGP
Alvaro Bautista Superbike WorldSBK

Superbike, Barni confirms Bautista's departure: another Spaniard set to join the garage

Superbike
honda-red-bull-motogp

Honda gets its wings back: a historic return to relaunch its MotoGP program

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "Ducati has found the problem. Future? I can't tell you

MotoGP

Popular articles

motogp

Motegi: the hard tyre with reinforced carcass returns; Ducati and Marc Márquez back under scrutiny

MotoGP
marquez

Martin-Marquez: at Motegi the MotoGP title chase resumes, but four riders have already led the championship

MotoGP
honda-yamaha-elettriche-motocross-nazioni

Is motocross going electric? Honda and Yamaha ready to put on a show at MXoN

Motocross
Manuel Puccetti Jeremy Alcoba Kawasaki Supersport

Kawasaki triumphs in Supersport and impresses in Superbike: Puccetti recounts the Cremona weekend

Superbike
Jorge Martin

Aprilia backs Jorge Martin: "He has two big advantages"

MotoGP

Loading