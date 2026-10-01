Maverick Vinales is back in the MotoGP paddock and at Motegi he admits he feared his season was over. Sidelined since July, without a seat on the 2027 grid, the Tech3 team rider arrives at the Japanese Grand Prix with an improved—though not yet healed—left shoulder.

His last race dates back to the German GP at the Sachsenring. From Silverstone onward he was replaced by Pol Espargaró for four rounds. The injury suffered in 2025 has cost him a total of 15 Grands Prix missed.

"Only one person makes the decision"

The Catalan, who has repeatedly criticized KTM for how his future has been handled, doesn’t hide the doubts he lived with during the weeks at home. "In my head I really thought I wouldn’t be back. I had that feeling, but I’m here and I’m really happy to be able to continue, especially with these guys who work hard," he said during Thursday’s media session, as reported by GPOne.

Then the jab: "Only one person makes that decision and I didn’t think they would call me back. In the end they did, and I was happy to do the test because it was very important to understand where I’m at." Without those laps in Austria, the first useful test would have come before Phillip Island, where according to Vinales he wouldn’t even have finished the race.

The 850 gets the nod at the Red Bull Ring

At the Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring, Vinales rode both an adapted 1000cc and KTM’s 2027 850 prototype. He told Crash.net that next year’s bike is very easy to ride, while the current MotoGP remains "a beast". "The test went very well, also because the bike is fantastic. It’s like a Moto2 with a big engine. I even pushed for a full Sprint distance, the feeling was really good, it reminded me why I’m part of MotoGP."

There has been progress with the shoulder. According to Motosan, Vinales measured with a machine in newtons an improvement between 10 and 15%, thanks also to a PRP plasma treatment he’ll repeat at the end of the season. "Every month there’s a small improvement," he explained. At Motegi, however, he expects issues with forearms and neck, with the new asphalt promising even more grip.

A future without a seat

Unfortunately, the move made by KTM left me out and I had no chance because it was too late. In the future, however, you never know. A lot can happen here and maybe a door can open." For 2027 the Tech3 seats will go to Luca Marini and Senna Agius. Vinales will leave the premier class along with other race winners like J ack Miller , Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli, and Alex Rins. He isn’t shutting the door, though: "."

A test rider role isn’t ruled out either: "I have to find a way, and when I get an opportunity, I’ll grab it." First, though, he needs to regain full fitness in the final races of the season. "I’m definitely not ready to give up and I’ll try. We’ll see."