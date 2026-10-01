Honda gets its wings back: a historic return to relaunch its MotoGP program

Honda reunites with historic sponsor Red Bull: a partnership that has seen many successes in MotoGP is reignited.

A longstanding collaboration that began in 2006, paused in 2023, and set to resume in 2027. Red Bull will once again feature prominently on the new Hondas as a major sponsor. A partnership that returns after the hiatus coinciding with Marc Marquez’s departure—a symbolic comeback indicating the Golden Wing’s firm intention to be a major protagonist in MotoGP again, seizing the opportunity presented by the new 850s.

There’s a touch of excitement around the (unofficial) times from the tests held so far, which already put the new RC-V in the spotlight, but it’s a situation to handle with care for now. Getting a giant back on board is certainly an encouraging and optimistic signal for the revolution set to unfold at Honda as well—from the bikes to the riders to the team leadership following Alberto Puig’s departure.

The HRC MotoGP announcement

Honda Racing Corporation and Red Bull are pleased to announce a new partnership that will see the Austrian brand join the Honda HRC Castrol MotoGP team as one of the main partners starting from the 2027 season. The multi-year agreement marks a significant reunion of the long-standing collaboration between the two companies across various motorsport disciplines. United by ambition and driven by the pursuit of excellence, both companies have clear goals to add to their rich histories and continue pushing the limits of performance, working together to shape the future of the MotoGP World Championship.

Under the new agreement, the Red Bull brand will be prominently visible on the next generation of Honda HRC Castrol motorcycles, in the team garage, and on the riders’ apparel, as both HRC and Red Bull aim for competition and victory at the highest levels of motorcycle racing.

Red Bull first joined the official Honda HRC team in 2015. The partnership during that period coincided with some of the most successful years in HRC’s modern history, including the capture of numerous riders’ and constructors’ world titles, thanks to the collaboration between these two iconic teams. This renewed collaboration is built on those very foundations, bringing together two organizations with a proven track record of success and a shared vision, both on and off the track.