VR46 Holding Its Breath, Diggia: “It’s Like Having a Knife on You”

The MotoGP championship’s Asian tour has not got off to the best of starts for the VR46 team and Fabio Di Giannantonio . The Motegi GP was above all a battle against his own body for the rider from Rome, who took part in Sunday’s race despite the crash he suffered in the Sprint. He finished 18th without scoring any points and will soon have to get back on track at Mandalika.

Crash and scare in the Sprint at Motegi

I took a heavy blow to my right side, ribs and hip," Di Giannantonio explained at the end of Saturday. One night’s rest was not enough to recover and ease the symptoms. "I definitely expected to feel much better after the night, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case," he explained at the end of the MotoGP weekend. "My ribs still haven’t healed 100%." A stroke of luck in an unfortunate situation for ‘Diggia’ after Saturday’s nasty crash at Motegi. He was hit by Alex Marquez at Turn 3 and fell on his right side, requiring a medical check at the circuit. "," Di Giannantonio explained at the end of Saturday. One night’s rest was not enough to recover and ease the symptoms. "," he explained at the end of the MotoGP weekend. "."

His physical limitations had a direct impact on his race performance. He was unable to find a natural position on the bike and had to endure the pain even during everyday movements. The combination of hip and rib injuries proved particularly problematic.

While the hip injury affected his position in the saddle, his ribs caused him constant pain. Di Giannantonio knows only too well that rib-cage injuries are especially troublesome when riding a motorcycle. "When you hurt your ribs, it’s a bit like having a knife pointed at you all day long."

Physical doubts ahead of Mandalika

Despite the discomfort, he gritted his teeth and completed the 24 laps at Motegi. In the end, the VR46 rider finished the race in 18th place, well adrift of the other riders. Fabio Di Giannantonio now has little time to recover. The Indonesian Grand Prix is already just around the corner, and he may need to be declared fit before taking to the track. His goal for Mandalika is clear: "We will try to give it our all and get as close to 100% as possible."

The Indonesian Grand Prix holds special significance for the VR46 team. Pertamina, the Indonesian oil and energy company, is the title sponsor of Valentino Rossi’s team. "It’s incredibly important for them, and obviously for us too." ‘Diggia’ and Morbidelli will take part with a special livery designed by Aldo Drudi.