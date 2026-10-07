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MotoGP at Mandalika: The Mysterious Statue and the Symbol of Power

MotoGP
by Alessio Piana
Mandalika Circuit
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Since 2022, MotoGP has made its appearance at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, bringing the Motorcycle World Championship back to Indonesia under entirely different conditions and with far greater investment than the forgettable 1996–1997 stint at Sentul.
The Republic of Indonesia itself has played a major role, providing substantial government funding—a commitment demonstrated and reaffirmed by a curious sculpture at the entrance to the facility near Lombok.

SCULPTURE DEDICATED TO THE PRESIDENT

On arriving at Mandalika, visitors can indeed spot a sculpture depicting a motorcyclist riding a café racer, marked with the initials “RI1”—which may mean little to many, but refers to Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, President of Indonesia, who strongly desired the return of motorcycling to his country. Without his interest and direct involvement, MotoGP would never have returned to Indonesia.

A MOTORCYCLIST PRESIDENT

President Jokowi is portrayed on a motorcycle for good reason. He really is a motorcyclist! In the sculpture, he can be seen at the controls of his own Kawasaki-based custom, built by Katros Garage. It is the same bike he used to inaugurate the Mandalika circuit, and the same one on which he took part in a parade with several Motorcycle World Championship riders in the recent past. In his private life, he has also ridden it on numerous trips across Indonesia, despite having recently turned 64, driven by an immense passion for two-wheeled machines.

SPECIAL PLATE

Returning to the RI1 designation, this is the license plate reserved for the President of Indonesia on all his means of transport. From armored cars to his highly personal café racer. A means of transport, certainly, but also a source of enjoyment for the “motorcycling President” who made MotoGP’s return to Indonesia possible—this time as a leading player and with a long-term project.
-> Seguici anche su Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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