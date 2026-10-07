Indonesian GP: Moto3 title on the line and heated Moto2/MotoGP battles — complete guide and Sky and TV8 broadcast times

The World Championship is immediately on stage at Mandalika, with a possible Moto3 champion and battles still alive in Moto2 and MotoGP. All the schedules for the Indonesian GP.

After Motegi in Japan, it’s time for the stop at Mandalika in Indonesia. If you want to keep an eye on all the classes, set your alarm for Friday at 3:00 AM Italian time; it wraps up on Sunday starting at 6:00 AM with Moto3, the only World Championship class that could crown its 2026 champion, Maximo Quiles ( here are the scenarios ). In Moto2, the duel at the top heats up even more with Gonzalez’s troubles at Motegi and Guevara’s win that allowed him to close right back in. In MotoGP, keep an eye on Aprilia and Ducati, especially Marc Marquez now just -2 from leader Jorge Martin, but let’s not forget KTM, and who knows about Honda and Yamaha... Aleix Espargaro will be there, called up by HRC to replace Joan Mir, who remains sidelined due to health issues. Below are all the times for the second Asian round, the Indonesian GP: full live coverage on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV). TV8 will instead run “semi-delayed” coverage: live only for qualifying and the Sprint, with delayed broadcasts for the three Sunday races.

Indonesia GP, schedule (CET times)

Friday, October 9

3:00-3:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

3:50-4:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

4:45-5:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

7:15-7:50 Moto3 Practice

8:05-8:45 Moto2 Practice

9:00-10:00 MotoGP Practice

Saturday, October 10

2:40-3:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

3:25-3:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

4:10-4:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

4:50-5:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

6:45-7:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

7:40-8:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

9:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps

Sunday, October 11

4:40-4:50 MotoGP Warm Up

6:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps

7:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps

9:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps