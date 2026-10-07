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MotoGP's future picks up speed: closed-door testing at Jerez with 850cc bikes and Pirelli

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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The MotoGP revolution is getting closer: at Jerez, manufacturers and test riders are on track with the 850cc bikes for a new closed-door test.
While MotoGP prepares for the Indonesian GP, Spain is offering another glimpse into the future. Over the next two days, the premier-class manufacturers will be in action at Jerez with their respective test riders for what will be a crucial test with a view to 2027, as the various testers will once again be riding the 850cc machines and using Pirelli tires (as in Brno, but without official riders for obvious reasons). And a big name will be missing...

The future of MotoGP in action at Jerez

As reported by the daily Diario de Jerez, the MotoGP manufacturers’ test riders will be present at the Andalusian circuit tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7, and on Thursday, October 8. Listed are Aprilia, with Lorenzo Savadori, then Ducati, represented by Michele Pirro and Nicolò Bulega, as well as KTM with Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaró, and finally Yamaha with Augusto Fernández and Cal Crutchlow, ready for a closed-door test at the Jerez circuit. Honda is not mentioned, and there’s a reason: Takaaki Nakagami was injured at Motegi, Aleix Espargaro is lined up as Joan Mir’s replacement, so the Golden Wing has no test riders to send to the Ángel Nieto.
2027 will be a revolutionary year for the premier class of motorcycle racing after 14 years. Another change for the category that succeeded the historic 500cc, not the first: in the period 2002–2006 there were the 990cc bikes, from 2007 the reduction to 800cc for safety and speed control, then in 2012 the increase back up to 1000cc, and from next year the new reduction to 850cc. Some say nothing will change in terms of the competitive hierarchy, while others believe we’ll still see the usual names at the top. What do you think?
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Pirelli

byDiana Tamantini

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