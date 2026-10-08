Diggia' breaks his silence: here's why he left the Safety Commission

Fabio Di Giannantonio endured a truly frustrating MotoGP weekend at Motegi. First came the crash in the Sprint, followed by an 18th-place finish in the Grand Prix. The VR46 team rider is still sore after the fall, but his participation in Mandalika is not in doubt. Meanwhile, he discusses his absence from the Safety Commission during race weekends.

'Diggia' amid highs and lows

The start of the MotoGP season brought great satisfaction to the rider from Rome and Valentino Rossi's team. Until the summer break, he was among the contenders for the world title, before Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin began to pull away from the chasing pack. In the first six races, he scored two podiums and one race victory, as well as two Sprint podiums. Then came a slight dip, also caused by a few unfortunate crashes and mechanical problems.

MotoGP's new format

He must now bring this championship to the best possible conclusion in the colors of the VR46 team before embarking on his new factory adventure with KTM. Mandalika hosts the next round, shortly after the newly announced MotoGP format was officially confirmed. It is a decision that Fabio Di Giannantonio fully approves of. "It's excellent for riders and teams; it's a perfect choice. In the end, we'll have less time on track, which is a positive thing. But for those who would like more time on track and need more attempts to find a good feeling, it will be a little worse."

The absence from the Safety Commission

Clearly, something is not working within the MotoGP paddock, as not everyone agrees with the decisions strongly pushed by the manufacturers. Pecco Bagnaia stated that only four riders were present at the Safety Commission in Japan, where the new format was discussed. It seems difficult for the riders to find common ground and communicate with the organizers.

'Diggia' was among those absent and clearly explained his point of view. "I stopped attending the Safety Commission because I realized it was difficult to make progress on the issues we raised, not because we hate each other," the rider from Rome admitted with a smile, as reported by Speedweek.com. "There are so many things, and it's difficult to take everything into consideration."

No riders' association

The demands of the riders, teams, manufacturers, organizers and host countries all have to be taken into account. For a long time, there has been talk of a riders' "union," but nothing concrete has ever come of it. "A riders' association would be useful for tackling problems with greater influence. We weren't far from organizing ourselves and speaking with a stronger voice, but many riders got in the way. When I realized that, I decided to devote more time to my physical condition and spend more time in the pits," Di Giannantonio added.

Fabio's condition