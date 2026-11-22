Maximo Quiles isn’t slowing down, even with the title already in the bag. The Moto3 world champion also won at Portimão, claiming his 12th victory of the season in a race shortened to 12 laps and decided by a final lap packed with drama.

Joining him on the podium were Rico Salmela, celebrating his first world championship podium, and Adrian Fernandez, who climbed up from 14th on the grid. The rider who left the Portuguese GP in pieces was Brian Uriarte: he led for much of the race, only to end up in the gravel on the final lap after contact with David Almansa.

Slicks on a damp track

With every title already decided—Quiles had been crowned in Indonesia, the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team had secured the teams’ championship, KTM had clinched the manufacturers’ title, and Uriarte had been named Rookie of the Year—the only thing left to fight for was victory. Overnight rain had left wet patches on the tarmac. Race Direction declared the race wet and cut the distance to 12 laps, but the sunshine persuaded almost everyone to opt for slicks. The only rider to gamble on rain tyres was Ryusei Yamanaka, who quickly dropped back from 19th and later retired. Veda Pratama also crashed in the early stages.

The champion’s charge

Almansa started from pole, which he had claimed on Saturday with a new track record, but Uriarte was first into Turn 1, building a lead of around two seconds within a few laps. Quiles, seventh on the grid, quickly closed in on the pole-sitter and passed him on lap two after several attempts. As the track improved, the chasing pack picked up the pace: Salmela clocked a 1:51.6 on lap four, and Fernandez responded with a 1:51.0. Uriarte began losing a few tenths per lap, and on lap ten Quiles passed Almansa and then the leader, taking charge with three laps to go.

A scare and contact on the final lap

Quiles came close to disaster on the final lap: exiting a downhill corner, he hit a damp patch and the bike kicked violently sideways, but the Spaniard stayed aboard without losing speed. Uriarte was right there, ready to seize the opportunity, but before he could attack, Almansa arrived and made contact with him on the exit of Turn 10, sending him into the gravel. Uriarte rejoined and finished sixth, then returned to the pits in tears. Almansa subsequently lost second place to Salmela and third to Fernandez in the final corners. He was handed a three-second penalty and finished fourth, later going to apologise to his rival. Guido Pini finished seventh after his battle with Alvaro Carpe.

It’s incredible, I love winning in Portugal; there are lots of Spaniards here. Now let’s see if Marc Marquez can win the title today," he said in parc fermé. The Ducati superstar is the manager of motorcycle racing’s rising star. The champion was already looking ahead to MotoGP: "," he said in parc fermé. The Ducati superstar is the manager of motorcycle racing’s rising star.