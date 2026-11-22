The Ducati rider shares his emotions after claiming his tenth world title: the 2026 triumph feels different from the one in 2025.

His crash in the sprint race had prevented him from celebrating on Saturday, but Marc Marquez is not one to make the same mistake twice, and today he completed his mission. By finishing eighth in the MotoGP race at Portimao , he secured the tenth title of his career. It is his eighth in the premier class, matching Giacomo Agostini, who was at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve to celebrate with him. Aprilia will have plenty of regrets, but they know they were beaten by one of the greatest riders in history—someone you simply cannot afford to make too many mistakes against.

MotoGP, Marquez's emotions in Portimao

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the ten-time world champion shared his feelings about a title that had seemed unlikely after the race at Mugello, when he was 102 points off the top of the standings: "Last year's title was won on instinct; emotionally, it was for me, for everything I had been through. This one is for all the people who helped me and believed in me, even when I was lying in bed with one arm immobilized. It was a year of adaptation, with a lot of mental work".

Marquez also had some kind words for Agostini, who won fifteen world titles during his legendary career: "Winning this eighth MotoGP title, my tenth world championship overall, means a lot. Special thanks to Giacomo Agostini for coming here: to match the greatest rider in the history of the premier class is incredible. It is also important for Ducati, who have now won five championships in a row".

In 2025, he returned to the top of MotoGP six years after his last title with Honda. That triumph felt different from the one in 2026: "Last year I was lucky enough to ride on instinct— he explains—and everything went well. But I was riding with 20 kilos on my shoulders, because of everything that had happened and the path I had chosen when I left Honda to join the Gresini team, before moving to the factory Ducati team to win. I had a huge responsibility; it was a challenge I had set myself. Winning took 20 kilos off my shoulders. This year, having one more title or one less would not have changed anything for me, although having one more is always better... The team did an incredible job, and my people helped me a lot after Le Mans—I didn't believe in it then. They told me to keep working and score points at every race. I managed to do that, except yesterday. All of this allowed me to wrap up the championship in Portimao".

He crashed in the sprint race at Le Mans and fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He had to undergo surgery and took the opportunity to have surgery on his right arm as well. He missed the Catalan Grand Prix, and once he was back to full fitness, he showed everyone why he is a phenomenon.