Alessandro Delbianco, over to you: “The second CIV Superbike title is so close, but...”

INTERVIEW - Face to face with Alessandro Delbianco, heading into the final challenge to retain the CIV Superbike title.

It already seems like everything has been written. Except that sport, motorcycling included, does not quite work that way. You never know when the unpredictable will awaken and decide to pay a visit. A concept that also applies to Alessandro Delbianco, who is preparing for a history-making weekend at Vallelunga. If he manages to retain the CIV Superbike title, “DB52” will become the first Yamaha rider to win two consecutive titles, 33 years after Fabrizio Pirovano’s double in the distant 1992-1993 seasons. "I’ve thought about it several times. And never before this year have I focused more on substance than appearances", says the rider from Rimini during a decisive week for his future, which began at Misano supporting Alessia Tonini in the CIV Women’s Championship and has been fueled by persistent rumors of a possible agreement with Team Go Eleven for the 2027 World Superbike Championship.

Alessandro, we saw you at Misano in recent days: Area 52 Racing is now an established reality.

"I’m very happy. My new life also involves working; being a rider is a privilege... Area 52 Racing is a sports association. We support promising riders and recently we even won a race with Cristian D'Arliano and the MC Racing team (in the Pirelli Cup 1000 at Mugello, ed.). The adrenaline of racing a motorcycle is priceless, but I’m also passionate about coaching. We don’t organize traditional riding courses: I like riding with the Area 52 guys. I act as a pace-setter, showing them the ideal lines and trying to pass on my knowledge to each of them. That way, they can identify with what they are doing and enjoy themselves as much as possible".

At Misano you also accompanied your partner Alessia. How did her return to the CIV Women’s Championship go?

"Alessia is good and talented; she simply needs to gain more experience. When we met, she could barely get her knee down on the asphalt: in just a few years, her progress has been clear and remarkable. Unfortunately, she insists on comparing herself with the best riders. I understand her: being ambitious, she wants to raise the bar ever higher, but... she has to bear in mind that some riders have been racing all their lives, whereas she only got her motorcycle license at 18. Completing this process takes time and sacrifices that you have to accept. Alessia is methodical and meticulous during race weekends, but she could put in more work at home".

Alessandro Delbianco in "umbrella" mode with Alessia Tonini at Misano (photo courtesy: Daniele Guazzetti)

What role does mental strength play in all of this?

“It ties in with what I was saying. The leap in quality doesn’t happen on the track, at least not directly, but at home. In your habits, by working hard both on your fitness and riding style, getting used to fatigue and never stopping training. Alessia may see me winning even without riding on track for weeks, and end up being affected by it. She needs to be patient".

What about you? Are you feeling relaxed ahead of this weekend?

“Yes. I can count on a great bike-team package. I know how certain dynamics work; I’ve been through this before. There was a time when I handled it badly and made too many mistakes. Fortunately, I recovered at Cremona, and I’m looking to Vallelunga with confidence. Last week we completed two days of testing with positive feelings. Now it’s up to me!”.

The two crashes between Imola and Misano risked undermining your confidence…

“You know, the Yamaha has changed a lot compared with last season. With the new regulations, everyone is riding on the limit, and we are more so than others. This season we have struggled with heat and high temperatures: I managed to patch things up, but it’s no coincidence that those crashes happened during the summer rounds. The margin for error is minimal and, as the defending champion, I am obliged to win. Everyone expects the maximum, so the pressure on me increases”.

Delbianco in action on the DMR Racing Yamaha R1 (photo courtesy: Daniele Guazzetti)

You are the finest representative of the generational change taking place in CIV Superbike. Do you like the new rotation of leading names after Pirro’s years of dominance?

“Very much. There are hugely talented riders on the grid; Bernardi and Giannini immediately come to mind. Luca needs no introduction, while I admire Gabriele’s determination, even though he has achieved less than others in his career. Challenging hungry riders motivates me”.

All three of you share a similar career path, don’t you?

“When you are catapulted into a World Championship, it takes time to adapt. There are cases of riders who only managed to demonstrate their true potential in their second season. The point is that motorcycling moves incredibly fast: there is an obsessive pursuit of results, and just a couple of poor races can be enough to send you home. Like me, Bernardi and Giannini returned to the CIV with a strong desire for redemption after their world championship experiences. In some respects, I see myself in them".

Speaking of Giannini, how much did you enjoy the wheel-to-wheel battle at Cremona?

"A great deal. The paradox is that until that day, there had never been an opportunity for us to engage in a close duel. Gabriele came to the CIV Superbike a little later, so I wasn't used to battling with him."

Giannini said that “Delbianco is superior to everyone”—do you agree?

"I'm grateful to him for the kind words, but I don't think that's the case. In the past, I learned a great deal from Pirro, trying to pick up where he left off and learn the trade. Over the years, I've realized that the secret lies entirely in learning how to manage the CIV's “short” races. I approach the races in the right way; Gabriele still has to develop that kind of mental habit. I'm certain his first victory will come... perhaps as late as possible (laughs, ed.)."

Do you care about the numbers?

“Absolutely. Every night before falling asleep, I read a mountain of statistics. Pole positions, victories, rolls of honour. Even from the most unlikely championships: I'm a human abacus! After the crash in Race 2 at Misano, my first thought was: ‘Damn, I'm ruining my season average!’”.

Delbianco the mathematician!

“I'm proud of what I've built with Yamaha over the past few years, even more so since I returned to the DMR Racing team. Together, we're putting together some extraordinary numbers.”

Have you done the math? Let's hear it…

“One victory every three races, with 82% of podium finishes. Don't worry, whenever I look at Pirro's trophy cabinet, I come straight back down to earth...”

The forecast for Vallelunga doesn't rule out rain: advantage or disadvantage?

“It would certainly upset our plans and increase the risks. I would rather it didn't rain, but I won't make a drama of it: I work to be competitive in every condition. I arrive with a 48-point lead, and the prediction is on my side. Almost anyone can win the title; only a few manage to defend it. I'm calm, but not exactly relaxed. Giannini is fast at Vallelunga, and he's racing at home too...”

Put yourself in your rivals' shoes: what would you think if you found yourself up against... Alessandro Delbianco?

"I'd make his life difficult, get under his skin, and not let him relax, just as happened to me against Pirro."

And what about the market rumours?

"Let's think about the title first..."