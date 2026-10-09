Casey Stoner refuses to accept Phillip Island’s departure from the MotoGP calendar. The two-time world champion, unbeaten at his home circuit from 2007 to 2012, makes no secret of his anger over the announced replacement of the Australian track and has decided to fight to defend it against more modern projects, starting with the one in Adelaide.

The prospect of losing one of the iconic venues of the World Championship has shaken the paddock. The Australian discussed it with fellow countryman Chris Vermeulen, as reported by Paddock-GP.

This show of support is romantic and reflects the feelings of millions of fans around the world. Unfortunately, however, it is unlikely to change the outcome: MotoGP’s path is clear and backed by the sponsorship capital that Liberty Media will be able to attract by fully exploiting its synergy with F1. Bringing motorcycles into cities is a marketing choice; the Americans care little or nothing about the traditions and identity that the World Championship has passed down through generations. Moreover, in 2028 Phillip Island will also lose the Superbike Championship, which is set to move to Bend, one hundred kilometres from Adelaide, the new epicentre of Australian motorcycling.

The pilgrimage of Australian fans

For Stoner, the Australian Grand Prix is not just a race, but a unique experience, with thousands of fans undertaking extremely long journeys every year to reach the circuit overlooking the ocean. "A lot of people travel down to Phillip Island for the weekend. It’s not just the race itself. It’s an experience. It’s a wonderful region of the world, which I was only truly able to appreciate during our trip a few years ago. You look out at the ocean and say to yourself: ‘Wow, this place is simply breathtaking.’ It’s a phenomenal region."

The former rider then highlighted the dedication of the home crowd: "Australian fans travel considerable distances. In Europe, you can usually reach a MotoGP Grand Prix with a few hours on a motorcycle. In Australia, however, if you’re travelling from Queensland to the Grand Prix, you have to allow for more than 20 hours on the road. Seeing so many people gather at Phillip Island to witness this spectacle, around what I believe is the greatest motorcycle circuit in the world, is fantastic, and I admire their commitment".

No to street circuits

Replacing Phillip Island with a circuit in the heart of Adelaide is, in the former champion’s eyes, a contradiction. Stoner acknowledges that the pit facilities are outdated and need to be renovated, but he denounces a drift towards artificial circuits that strip the competition of its true character.

"What a disappointment! Honestly, I never would have believed that Phillip Island would be removed from the calendar. I understand that some things at Phillip Island need to change. The pits and those kinds of areas need to be renovated. And I suppose we need to modernise the event a little, give it a bit more energy. But year after year, this circuit delivers some of the most spectacular races ever seen," the Australian explained.

His position is clear: modernise, yes; cancel, no. Stoner promises to make his voice heard and wage an uncompromising battle to keep one of MotoGP’s historic events on the calendar. The question remains how much weight the appeal of someone who wrote unforgettable pages at Phillip Island will carry.