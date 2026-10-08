Six months after the most serious accident of his career, Aleix Espargaró is returning to MotoGP. The HRC test rider will be on track this weekend in Mandalika aboard the factory team's Honda RC213V, alongside Luca Marini, replacing the unavailable Joan Mir. A comeback that seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago. The occasion is a romantic one, as it could be his final dance in MotoGP

Four vertebrae fractured at Sepang

In April, during a private Honda test at Sepang, the Spaniard fractured four vertebrae. He subsequently underwent another operation to remove the plates inserted into his back and only returned to riding in a test last month. The wildcard appearances planned for this year fell through, while from 2027 wildcards in MotoGP will be banned.

The call-up came by process of elimination: Mir is still recovering from a physical problem whose details have not been disclosed, the other test rider, Takaaki Nakagami, was injured at Motegi, and Somkiat Chantra has returned to his WorldSBK commitments.

Rediscovering the desire to race

Paradoxically, the long ordeal rekindled a flame that had seemed to have gone out. "Two years ago I decided to take a step back and stop racing. Or rather, my mind made that decision for me," the Catalan admitted. "But after these six very difficult months, I truly missed racing, because I had questioned so many times whether I would ever be able to ride a motorcycle again."

His preparation, however, has been far from ideal. "I haven't really ridden since January, since the Shakedown. I couldn't train, I couldn't do anything, I could barely even move. I started going to the gym a month ago," he explained. His first contact with the new 850 at Mugello was also traumatic: "In the last test at Mugello I completed 11 laps, for various reasons related to the tyres. I felt bad, really, really bad, and unfortunately I didn't have any more time to get used to the bike."

That is why the Indonesian weekend begins with a touch of apprehension: "Everyone here is bloody fast." Aleix will do what feels right to him; his victory is simply being there.

Support for Martin and Aprilia

Espargaró arrives in Mandalika in the midst of the title battle between Marc Márquez and Jorge Martin, with the Ducati rider just two points behind the leader (we discussed it in Marc Márquez challenges the Mandalika taboo: "I will attack on every track, including here" ). He told Speedweek that he finds the contest fascinating, because Marc has never lost a head-to-head battle in his career, and he finds what Jorge and Aprilia are doing incredible. As for the favourite, the former Noale rider had no doubts: "You know Jorge is one of my best friends, and Aprilia is deep in my heart, so the answer is easy…".

The work will not end with the chequered flag: immediately after the GP, another test on the Honda 850 awaits him. Aleix said he was sorry for Mir and hopes the 2020 world champion can return soon to bid farewell to Honda as he deserves.