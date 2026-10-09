MotoGP Indonesia FP1: Aprilia on the Attack, Bagnaia Takes a Risk! Report and Standings

The Indonesian Grand Prix gets underway at Mandalika—here’s how MotoGP Free Practice 1 unfolded.

Aprilia immediately went on the attack with its factory duo, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in that order, alongside Raul Fernandez. Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta later joined the RS-GP riders, while there were also a few harmless crashes. That brings the first free practice session at Mandalika to a close, officially opening the MotoGP weekend in Indonesia. An Aprilia-Ducati showdown is already shaping up, but keep an eye on KTM #37 as well... And there was also a spectacular final moment for Fabio Quartararo at Turn 1, the circuit’s most demanding braking point. Here’s how it unfolded.

Indonesian GP, MotoGP Free Practice 1

Temperatures and humidity will certainly test the riders’ endurance. There is also an inevitable question mark over the tyres, given the extreme climate and abrasive track, following the problems in Japan. Managing fuel consumption is increasingly becoming a constant concern as well... Marc Marquez is looking to put the “ghosts” of the 2025 edition behind him, while Aprilia wants to win and contain the #93, who is now closing in on Martin at the top of the standings. Aleix Espargaro returns to the Honda lineup in place of Joan Mir, who remains sidelined with health problems.

Looking at the action on track, the first incident came around half an hour before the end, with Moreira sliding off at Turn 1 without consequences. He was not the last: Ogura also went down, followed later by Aldeguer, last year’s winner, who has already ruled out the possibility of repeating that success in 2026. There was also some tension between Bagnaia and Razgatlioglu. The Ducati rider had previously encountered yellow flags and later came close to a crash, narrowly avoiding it. The closing stages brought plenty of fireworks in terms of lap times and the standings: Marc Marquez climbed back up to sit directly behind leader Marco Bezzecchi, while Pedro Acosta also made his presence felt as the only leading KTM among the Aprilias.

The FP1 standings