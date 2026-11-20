Absolutely yes». It was a firm statement, made after a Thursday on which Marquez himself had left more than one door open. Ducati does not want to hear talk of retirement. In Portimão, on the day Marc Marquez began the weekend that could bring him his tenth world title, Davide Tardozzi gave an unequivocal answer when asked whether number 93 would be on the factory Desmosedici at the first Grand Prix of 2027, scheduled to take place in Buriram in March: «». It was a firm statement, made after a Thursday on which Marquez himself had left more than one door open.

The question came from Jack Appleyard, MotoGP.com’s pit-lane reporter, who asked the team manager whether he could guarantee the Spaniard’s presence in Thailand 100%. Tardozzi confirmed it, adding that Marc would remain with the team beyond this season, that he hoped to celebrate the world championship right there in Portugal, and that immediately afterwards the rider would start focusing on next season and the new bike.

Bradl’s comments and Marc’s open-ended response

"Of course, I still have two years left on my contract with Ducati, but this year has been quite difficult in some respects," he said, recalling that his priority was still to wrap up the world championship. We covered this in The debate had been reignited by Stefan Bradl, Marquez’s former Honda teammate, who believes the Catalan could end his career if he wins the title. On paper, the situation is clear: his Ducati contract covers two more seasons, through the end of 2028. But at Thursday’s press conference, Marquez had not explicitly ruled it out.," he said, recalling that his priority was still to wrap up the world championship. We covered this in Marc Marquez: fear of injury and persistent retirement rumors

Cal Crutchlow also dismissed the possibility of a departure after the title during the same period. And there is already a clue about the future: Marquez tested the Ducati 850cc prototype with Pirelli tyres twice this year, during the Monday tests after Brno and the Red Bull Ring. From 2027, MotoGP will switch to 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres.

A change in tone on Sky: «I believe»

Speaking to Sky Sport’s cameras, however, Tardozzi used more cautious wording, also referring to the rider’s physical condition: "Everyone knows his physical situation. I believe Marc will see out the two years of his contract, and I believe he’ll do so in the best possible way. The focus is on the world championship now; after that, I believe he’ll start thinking about next year." This was not a retraction of the certainty he had expressed to MotoGP.com, but it was a subtle distinction unlikely to put the rumors to rest entirely.

absolutely yes» really carry. For now, there is a title to clinch. Marquez will be crowned champion in the Sprint if he beats Jorge Martin by at least two points, or on Sunday if he does not lose more than 23 points to the Aprilia rider. According to Tardozzi, his rider has the right mindset to handle the pressure, although the rival to watch on track could be Marco Bezzecchi, who is ready "to give everything to win both races". Iker Lecuona is in the factory garage in place of the injured Pecco Bagnaia. If the world title is secured, it will be time to find out just how much weight those «I believe» and «» really carry.