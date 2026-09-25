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Adelaide-MotoGP dispute now in court: shock injunction threatens the 2027 Grand Prix

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 25 September 2026 at 12:45
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Attempts to block MotoGP’s arrival in Adelaide are not stopping. Now it’s going to court.
The tug-of-war between Adelaide and MotoGP is now moving onto the legal front. A request for an injunction has been filed with the Australian Federal Court, seeking to halt work on the street circuit that is set to host the World Championship from late 2027, officially replacing Phillip Island. Since that initial announcement, controversy has never been lacking, and things escalated further when citizens took to the streets to protest the trees slated for removal to make way for the track (we covered it here). Now the ball is in the court’s hands. How will it end? In the meantime, the Australian round also appears on the newly published calendar; HERE are all the dates and circuits.

The Government defends its stance and waits

Local sources such as abc.net and amcn.com reported that a request was filed on September 18 by a certain Joshua Hogan with the Queensland registry. A mystery man, not linked to those who have been protesting for some time—in fact, no one knows who he is. But since it’s a legal document, the matter is now even more serious. Deputy Premier Kyam Maher, meanwhile, is defending the position of those who want the race. “The South Australian Government is aware of the application to the Federal Court for an urgent interim injunction in relation to works associated with the MotoGP,” reads the official statement. “The Office of the Attorney-General is currently reviewing the application, including the orders sought and the grounds on which they are based. The Government intends to defend its position and will respond through the appropriate court processes. As the proceeding is now before the Court, the Government will refrain from commenting on the merits of the case until the application has been considered.”
-> VIDEO: A virtual look at Adelaide’s future circuit
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