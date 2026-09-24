MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bagnaia in crisis, Salucci (VR46) pulls no punches: "The relationship has broken down"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 24 September 2026 at 11:50
Marc Marquez
Follow us on Google News
The VR46 team has scored just one victory this MotoGP season. Fabio Di Giannantonio seemed capable of challenging the factory-team stars for the world title, but over the last five Grands Prix he has lost ground in the standings and is now fifth. Alessio Salucci offers a look at the upcoming 2027 lineup and the critical moment his protégé Pecco Bagnaia is facing.

The new Bulega–Aldeguer pairing

Starting next year, Valentino Rossi’s squad will feature a new rider duo. Di Giannantonio has signed a two-year deal with KTM Factory Racing, where he will team up with Alex Marquez. Morbidelli will embark on a new adventure in WorldSBK and bid farewell to the MotoGP class for good. Riding the fluorescent yellow Desmosedici will be Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolò Bulega.
Team director Alessio Salucci is thrilled with the new tandem. "I don’t like talking about the future right now... but that’s how it works. I’m very happy with the riders for the coming years," he told Sky Sport MotoGP. "Fermin is young and experienced at the same time; you can see he’s getting better race by race. He’s coming back from a serious injury he suffered at the start of the year."
In the other side of the garage is a familiar face to the VR46 Academy, Nicolò Bulega, the Superbike leader. "What can I say... I’m really happy. When we parted ways, speaking sports-wise, our work was done," added ‘Uccio’. "He wasn’t ready for the hectic life of a professional; he was very young. I’ve always kept an eye on him over these years—now he’s become a true man, and you can see it in the results."
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco’s slump

Ducati is in the hunt for a fifth consecutive MotoGP title with Marc Marquez. Pecco Bagnaia, on the other hand, has long been struggling to find the feeling with the Desmosedici. "It hurts to see Pecco like this; it seems like he’s forgotten how to ride, but that’s not the case. My advice is to stay calm and limit the damage, to get through this season and have it end as soon as possible for him. He doesn’t look well, and I feel really bad about it. I don’t understand what isn’t working. Surely the relationship has broken down a bit—we all know that," concluded Alessio Salucci. "He has to hang tough."
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Expert insight: even in today’s ultra high-tech MotoGP, it’s the champions who make the differenceExpert insight: even in today’s ultra high-tech MotoGP, it’s the champions who make the difference
Ducati garage 'top secret': tight-lipped after the Austrian fiascoDucati garage 'top secret': tight-lipped after the Austrian fiasco
Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
MotoGP

MotoGP, Yamaha behind the scenes: here's why it chose Jorge Martin for 2027-2028

24 September 2026
motogp-spielberg-2026
MotoGP

Moto2 Map" and Embarrassing Choices: Fuel Management Becomes a Controversy

24 September 2026
Ducati team MotoGP
MotoGP

Ducati garage 'top secret': tight-lipped after the Austrian fiasco

24 September 2026

More news

arbolino-forward-moto2-2027

Tony Arbolino’s new revolution: is the Forward challenge his last resort in Moto2?

Road Racing
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

MotoGP, Yamaha behind the scenes: here's why it chose Jorge Martin for 2027-2028

MotoGP
motogp-spielberg-2026

Moto2 Map" and Embarrassing Choices: Fuel Management Becomes a Controversy

MotoGP
Ducati team MotoGP

Ducati garage 'top secret': tight-lipped after the Austrian fiasco

MotoGP
bulega

Bulega showing up to the World Championship round in a Lamborghini is a slap in the face to Superbike's identity

Superbike

Popular articles

Bulega

Bulega in MotoGP, Espargaro warns: 'He'll destroy everyone; it's an unfair advantage'

MotoGP
motogp-moto2-moto3-griglie-provvisorie-2027

MotoGP lineup complete, Moto2-Moto3 puzzles and surprises: how the 2027 grids are changing

MotoGP
Misano

The new MotoGP? A money-making machine inspired by soccer, American football, and martial arts

MotoGP
Ducati team MotoGP

Ducati garage 'top secret': tight-lipped after the Austrian fiasco

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Seven GPs, seven battles: Marc Márquez plays his trump card

MotoGP

Loading