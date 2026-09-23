Óscar Haro, until a few years ago an executive with the LCR Honda team and an authoritative voice in the MotoGP paddock, occasionally shares his views—and they’re almost never trivial. After the Austrian GP he weighed in with Fast & Curious, commenting on Pedro Acosta’s performance. But Marc Márquez’s particular strategy was also at the center of the analysis.

Recognition for KTM

For Haro, the success of the rider from Murcia has a value that goes beyond the single result. “It’s recognition for all the work done over these three years,” he stated. “It’s true that KTM had fallen a bit behind the evolution carried out by Ducati and Aprilia. Having a top rider of this level is what ultimately repositions you.”

The analysis then extended to the role of leading riders in changing a manufacturer’s competitiveness, with a direct parallel to Ducati. “Everyone thought Ducati had kept something up their sleeve to counter the improvements, but that ace in the hole isn’t technical—it’s called Márquez,” Haro emphasized. “There’s no hidden potential, because we’re seeing how the other Ducatis are struggling, as in the case of Álex or even Di Giannantonio, who had started with an incredible season.”

The comparison also extends to KTM: “If you realize where Marc is, where the other Ducati riders are, and where Pedro Acosta is compared to the other KTM riders, the difference is clear.” For Haro, there’s no doubt: even in this highly technological MotoGP, it’s the true greats who make the difference.

Pedro could race with more freedom

After so many assaults on victory without ever hitting the big target, it was expected that the Red Bull Ring would be favorable ground for Pedro Acosta. KTM has a vast amount of data accumulated on the Austrian circuit thanks to years of development and testing. But according to Haro, there was another key factor, linked to the rider from Murcia’s position in the standings.

“In the end, the championship is very tough for everyone, even for an emerging talent like Pedro. But it’s true that he’s the one who, in quotation marks, has less to lose,” explained the former LCR Honda man. “There are three riders fighting for the world championship, and Pedro is coming along a bit in their wake.” A condition that allowed him to attack with greater freedom compared to the title’s direct contenders.

Márquez with an eye on the 10th title

Márquez’s weekend in Austria was complicated, but the Ducati rider chose to tackle the situation with a different approach from the past: fewer risks and more strategic management. For Haro, the underlying motivation is clear: “Marc Márquez has a very important interest in winning the 10th title.”

A mindset shift that could prove decisive in the second half of the 2026 MotoGP season. As previously reported , KTM welcomed Acosta’s victory at the Red Bull Ring with enthusiasm, leaving the door open for a possible future return of the rider from Murcia, who will move to Ducati at the end of the year. The upcoming Grands Prix will be decisive in understanding whether Márquez’s new strategy can make the difference in the title fight.