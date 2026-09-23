absolutely insane" and even "unfair" compared to the competition. Could Nicolò Bulega dominate from the very first Grand Prix of the 2027 MotoGP season? Pol Espargaro, KTM test rider, is convinced of it, having closely observed the Italian’s speed during private tests with the 850cc Ducati and Pirelli tires. According to the Spaniard, the advantage built up by the future rookie is "" and even "" compared to the competition.

A crazy and unfair advantage

As reported by Crash.net, none of the other 2027 rookies have yet ridden an 850cc MotoGP prototype. Izan Guevara and Senna Agius are said to have used adapted 1000cc bikes in the test at the Red Bull Ring , while David Alonso and Dani Holgado have yet to make their premier-class debut. Bulega, meanwhile, skipped the Austrian test after the huge crash at Arrabbiata 2 in Mugello, precisely during the shakedown of the Pirelli-shod 850 Ducati. Ducati Corse initially confirmed his presence for the tests in Australia, but the rider preferred not to take any risks. Next Saturday or Sunday in Cremona he could celebrate the Superbike World Championship with two rounds to spare.

Espargaro, who contested four rounds as a replacement for the injured Maverick Vinales with the Tech3 team, didn’t mince words at the Red Bull Ring: "It’s absolutely insane and I’d even say unfair. He’ll be a full-time rider next year and he’s developing this bike around himself. He’ll know the bike perfectly, he’ll know the tires perfectly, he’ll have the extra two days in the Shakedown. The amount of experience and speed he’ll have will be crazy."

The comparison with his own wildcards

Supporting his argument, Espargaro cited the performances he achieved as a wildcard last season: "Remember how strong I was at the places where I did the wildcards? I’d arrive on Friday and dominate. I was second in FP1 in Hungary, thanks to testing on that track! I went through to Q2 easily every weekend I raced. And that was with a 1000cc bike that everyone knows." An advantage that was already evident under the old regulations, let alone with the epochal change awaiting MotoGP in 2027.

The comparison becomes even more significant when thinking about the European circuits where Bulega has already gathered data thanks to Superbike: "Imagine going to places where he has already ridden and has information: Mugello, Jerez, Misano..." With the new 850cc MotoGP bikes being very similar to the Superbike World Championship machines, the experience gained in those championships is a unique asset.

"The kid is fast!"

For Espargaro, there’s no contest: "Imagine Bulega, coming from a championship where the bike is very similar to next year’s MotoGP, which is Superbike, and with his experience and all the testing he’s done. I think he’ll tear everyone to pieces. The kid is fast!" With the Superbike title practically in the bag and months of development on the 850cc behind him, Bulega presents himself as the most formidable rookie in the premier class in recent years. So far, no rider coming from Superbike has worked miracles in MotoGP, and the latest arrival, Toprak Razgatlioglu, is floundering at the back, let down by Yamaha’s limited potential. But Bulega comes to the top class with very different credentials. And what if Pol is right?