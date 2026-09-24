Ducati garage 'top secret': tight-lipped after the Austrian fiasco

The Austrian Grand Prix was tougher than usual for the Ducati team. The Red Bull Ring had previously been a track that delivered great results for the Reds from Borgo Panigale, but this season Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez ran into problems. The Spaniard’s run toward the 2026 MotoGP title suffers a sharp slowdown, and the team scrambles for fixes in the garage.

A bittersweet weekend...

In the latest episode of “Inside” on Ducati’s YouTube channel, the difficulties at the Red Bull Ring come to the surface. Especially in Sunday’s race, with a brake lever issue that affected more than one rider. During the Austrian weekend, the team from Emilia was particularly careful not to reveal the post-finish-line conversations and not to release technical explanations.

Saturday’s qualifying brought applause and smiles, with Marquez second and Bagnaia seventh. "The front row is perfect," commented team manager Davide Tardozzi. "You made a small mistake on the last lap, but I’m very happy." The MotoGP Sprint result, with a second place behind Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta’s crash, gives satisfaction to the men in red. "Nice work," summarized crew chief Marco Rigamonti.

But Sunday turned out to be quite negative for Ducati. Marc Marquez struggled and finished only fifth. "I had a brake problem from the very first lap and couldn’t be consistent," revealed the reigning MotoGP champion. Pecco Bagnaia also reported complications with the braking system. "Let’s go to Japan," one of the mechanics encouraged. No conversations in the garage nor technical discussions among the engineers. Dirty laundry gets washed at home: the nine-time world champion is now 12 points off the lead.

Engineer Dall’Igna’s analysis

General manager Gigi Dall’Igna shared some personal thoughts on social media. "This championship is marked by absolute unpredictability: a thrilling season in which practically nothing, or almost nothing, can be taken for granted... On a circuit where everyone expected us to be the historical protagonists, we certainly had our difficulties, which was evident to all. Congratulations to our rivals for a long-awaited and fully deserved victory."

In this championship, the ability to endure suffering and maintain focus is crucial," Dall’Igna concluded. "You must never give up, even when you’re far from the podium." Every point could be decisive heading into the final round in Valencia... The engineer from Veneto couldn’t hide a certain bitterness at the end of the Austrian weekend. Marquez had retaken the lead of the riders’ standings , but lost it again after finishing fifth in the race and the win by “Martinator.” From here to the end of the MotoGP World Championship, it will be a Ducati–Aprilia battle, not only in terms of performance but also psychologically. "," Dall’Igna concluded. "." Every point could be decisive heading into the final round in Valencia...