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MotoGP: 2027 is already here—here’s the new calendar

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 25 September 2026 at 12:36
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The MotoGP World Championship calendar for the 2027 season was made official today: it kicks off in early March and wraps up at the end of November—here’s where and when.
A 22-race season for MotoGP’s major shake-up. The 2027 calendar was unveiled today, following the announcements of long-term renewals for various circuits, including Mugello and Portimao, made official just yesterday. A “sigh of relief” for everyone, and not just figuratively, with the farewell to the much-criticized Balaton Park; we can also say goodbye to India, as it once again does not appear on the calendar. Argentina returns instead, but in Buenos Aires, and the two Italian rounds at the Tuscan circuit and the Misano World Circuit are fully confirmed. A new Australian stop joins the calendar, sparking plenty of protests and controversy among local residents... Below are all the dates and tracks for the year.

The 2027 MotoGP calendar

It all begins in early March in Thailand, right after the final winter tests leading into the start of the championship. Next comes Qatar, then Brazil, and here’s Argentina again, moving from Termas de Río Hondo to Buenos Aires. On to Texas and the Circuit of The Americas, then we leave the New World to land in Europe with Jerez in early May, followed by Le Mans and, at the end of the month, the first Italian round at Mugello. Then comes Catalunya, the historic TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands, on to Germany, and the Czech Republic remains with Brno.
Then it’s time for the summer break from mid-July to mid-August, when the World Championship wakes up again at Silverstone, before heading to Spielberg in Austria. Next up is the second and final Italian event at Misano, followed by Aragon and Portimao. We then set off for the Asia–Oceania swing with Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia, with the season finale as always in Valencia at the end of November. Quite a long year, don’t you think?
MotoGP 2027 calendar announcement
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