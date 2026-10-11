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MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bezzecchi Is Out of This World, Aprilia in Charge, and the Ducatis?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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Retirements, crashes and an all-Aprilia domination: report and standings from the long MotoGP race at the Indonesian GP in Mandalika.
Aprilia shines on the Indonesian track, with a podium made up exclusively of RS-GPs—in fact, a top four, since Ai Ogura finished just off the podium. The spotlight today is mainly on the two protagonists who were immediately KO'd yesterday: Marco Bezzecchi triumphs for the first time since the Mugello GP ahead of an ailing Raul Fernandez, while Jorge Martin takes third and reclaims the championship lead. This was helped by Marc Marquez's sixth-place finish, after he was overtaken by Ogura and Pedro Acosta with around ten laps remaining, having held fourth place for a long time. Pecco Bagnaia crashes, while Toprak Razgatlioglu retires due to shoulder pain. Here is how the Indonesian Grand Prix unfolded.

MotoGP Race 

A soft-medium tyre combination for everyone on the grid. A record crowd also turns out at Mandalika for this GP, which concludes today with the long MotoGP race. Without Aleix Espargaro, who struggled throughout the GP and, in agreement with Honda, officially withdrew before the warm-up. Bezzecchi makes a move into the first corner, but Fernandez responds promptly, followed by Marc Marquez, Di Giannantonio, Aldeguer, Martin, Ogura and all the others. Aldeguer's race does not last long, as he crashes out, while within a few laps Martin moves up the order, is already close to the podium and on the third lap launches an attack on Marquez, forming an initial all-Aprilia trio. The #93 has to watch his back, as Acosta is also closing in.
Miller and Bagnaia are also out of the GP after crashing, while Razgatlioglu returns to the pits, forced to retire because of a painful shoulder after the dislocation sustained in the FP2 incident. Back at the front: Raul Fernandez (remember, not physically fit after yesterday's crash) and Marco Bezzecchi have pulled away, Jorge Martin is a distant third, followed by Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in tandem, swapping fourth place as they manage the well-known tyre-pressure situation. The two must be careful, as Di Giannantonio and Ogura are closing in behind them... On lap 18 of 27, the lead changes: Bezzecchi attacks and quickly pulls away, while Fernandez now appears to be in "survival mode." They make it to the finish, with the rider from Romagna finding his rhythm again and securing the GP victory! Behind him, Jorge Martin finishes third and Ai Ogura fourth, completing Aprilia's triumph at Mandalika.

Indonesian GP standings 

MotoGP championship standings

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Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

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