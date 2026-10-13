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Innovation Through Recycling: Yamaha’s Sustainable Breakthrough

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
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Yamaha is stepping up its commitment to the environment: a new initiative aimed at a more sustainable future.
Another step forward in showing greater respect for the environment. Yamaha has decided to embrace recycling for its DiASil cylinders, switching to a secondary aluminum alloy. This will be a gradual process rather than an overnight change, but it clearly points in a specific direction. It will begin with urban models manufactured in Indonesia, before being rolled out globally step by step. The transition will be completed within four years, with an estimated reduction in CO₂ emissions of around 47,000 tonnes per year. The Iwata-based company aims to replace 100% of the aluminum raw materials used in its production with sustainable alternatives by 2030. This is an important part of Yamaha Motor Group’s Environmental Plan 2050, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality across the entire supply chain, including business activities, by that date.

Yamaha: innovation and sustainability

The DiASil cylinder is made entirely of aluminum and requires neither a cast-iron liner nor a surface-plating treatment. Thanks to its technology, Yamaha Motor became the first company in the world to successfully develop and implement this type of cylinder in 2002. Today, it is used in a wide range of Yamaha motorcycles and scooters. In addition to excellent wear resistance and good heat dissipation, the DiASil cylinder offers several other benefits, including reduced weight, greater recyclability, and lower production costs.
Until now, Yamaha Motor has used a primary aluminum alloy as the raw material for its DiASil cylinders. This is because conventional recycled materials contain trace impurities, making it difficult to meet the quality standards required for DiASil cylinders in terms of metal microstructure, surface properties, corrosion resistance, and other characteristics.
To address these challenges, Yamaha began developing a recycled aluminum alloy that could offer properties comparable to those of primary aluminum and be used to manufacture parts and components using the same production processes. Yamaha carried out repeated bench tests and vehicle evaluations, eventually confirming that the new secondary alloy met all functional requirements and deciding to put the material into practical use. A small step toward greater sustainability and care for the environment.
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