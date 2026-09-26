The revolutionary CAKE Ösa that has changed the rules of urban mobility

The CAKE Ösa is built around an innovative and distinctive idea: here’s why, along with its story and main features.

A few years ago, the Swedish company CAKE launched a very distinctive electric motorcycle on the market: the Ösa. Its first official appearance was in November 2019, a world premiere at EICMA in Milan, followed by deliveries starting in spring 2020. A decidedly innovative utility bike—here’s why.

How the CAKE Ösa was born

A model for leisure or work, born from a question: finding a different solution for getting around the city, as many urban areas were beginning to restrict the circulation of gasoline and diesel cars. The company, founded by Stefan Ytterborn in 2016 in Stockholm, immediately seized the opportunity, betting everything on a different core idea: the inspiration is, in fact, the workbench in a workshop. The goal was to meet every transport need for city dwellers—from home deliveries to a craftsman’s tools to the office worker whose only “load” is a computer. The name Ösa is telling: “to move easily,” a word from the Gotland dialect, reflecting a strong tradition within the Swedish company. Like all innovations, this “strange cross between a bicycle and a work moped” wasn’t initially welcomed, until it began winning prestigious global awards, such as the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award in 2020.

Main features

The single-bar aluminum frame, as mentioned, is designed for any transport need, allowing you to attach and combine over 1,000 different accessories/loads, from baskets to bags, passenger seats to racks. Its load capacity reaches 150–160 kg, including the rider, an optional passenger, and all weights attached to the bar. The battery also includes USB outputs and power outlets, turning this electric motorcycle into a sort of portable generator for anything—from work tools to computers to DJ equipment. Its weight ranges from 65 kg without the battery up to 87 or 97.5 kg, depending on the battery size installed. There are two main specifications of this model, the Ösa Flex and the Ösa+, with a clearly shared concept but a few small differences. The first, a kind of “50cc equivalent,” has a 2.5 kWh battery, reaches 45 km/h, and has a range of 92 km. The second, equivalent to a 125cc, has a 3.5 kWh battery, exceeds 90 km/h, and has a range of 111 km.