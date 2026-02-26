MotoGP rider market bombshell: Luca Marini leaves Honda

The MotoGP rider market has yet to make the new contracts for 2027 official. The destinations of Pecco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, and Jorge Martin are now certain, as is Fabio Quartararo to Honda. The Japanese giant has not yet clarified who will be the French champion's next garage mate. Both Joan Mir and Luca Marini have contracts expiring at the end of the year.

Honda awaits the revolution

The Golden Wing manufacturer could decide to overhaul its entire rider line-up from next MotoGP season. The RC213V has struggled to climb back to the front for a few years now, especially after Marc Marquez’s departure. It’s a long and meticulous process that has yet to bear fruit, despite internal shake-ups and the arrival of a technical director of Romano Albesiano’s caliber. Much of the engineers’ focus is already on the new bike—come 2027, mistakes will be forbidden, and the regulation change must be seized to close the gap to the front.

Quartararo the first signing

With the new 850cc engine era approaching, Honda wants to be ready on the starting grid. Fabio Quartararo’s arrival is almost a given, with the Frenchman now at his wits’ end aboard the Yamaha M1. But so far, no rumors had emerged about Luca Marini’s future. According to ‘AS’, Valentino Rossi’s brother has received an excellent offer from the Iwata brand itself! We don’t yet know if he will accept or have the chance to stay, but HRC’s factory garage already has many suitors. Among them not only Mir, but also Diogo Moreira, who joined the LCR team this MotoGP season with a direct contract with the factory, and David Alonso, a rising star in Moto2.

Rider market on hold

So far no team has made official announcements, as they await the resolution of negotiations between manufacturers and organizers regarding remuneration, which at the moment would amount to around eight million per team. The manufacturers are asking for an increase and for percentage-based distribution according to revenues from the commercial exploitation of the World Championship rights, which are growing with the arrival of Liberty Media. It’s only a matter of time; an agreement could already be found during the Thailand weekend, and at that point the rider market will really get going...

