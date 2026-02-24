MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Farewell to Arthur Lampkin: the off-road world salutes its hero and a dynasty without equal

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 at 14:16
motocross-arthur-lampkin-death
He passed away last Saturday after an illness, Arthur Lampkin, 87, a legendary motocross, enduro, and trials rider.
The world of motocross, and off-road in general, mourns one of its stars of the past. Arthur Lampkin, born in 1938, passed away on Saturday, February 21 after battling cancer, surrounded by his family. A legendary rider, remembered for his charisma, personality, and frankness, as well as for an aggressive riding style on the bike. Together with his brothers Martin and Alan, known as “Sid,” he started the Yorkshire dynasty that left its mark on the off-road world, to which we add Arthur’s son, John (the two brothers also raced, but not at high levels), then Martin’s son, Dougie, and more recently Max, following in grandfather Alan’s footsteps.

Legend of motocross and beyond, a dynasty that continues

A rider capable of standing out in multiple disciplines. He won seven Grands Prix in the Motocross World Championship, shone in the early 1960s in the Trophée des Nations, contributing to three triumphs for Great Britain: 1961–1962 in 250cc, 1965 in 500cc. Nationally, Arthur Lampkin took the 500cc title in 1959 and, two years later, the British 250cc title as well, alongside the runner-up spot in the world championship for that class. He won the gold medal at the 1966 FIM International Six Days Enduro, and earlier made his mark in Trials, winning the Scottish Six Days Trial (SSDT) in 1963 and the Scott Trial in 1960, 1961, and 1965. Once retired from racing, Arthur devoted himself to the engineering company he inherited from his father.
Born in Kent on May 30, 1938, he moved to Yorkshire three years later: from there, the legendary dynasty mentioned earlier took root. Arthur, Alan “Sid,” and Martin all became great motorcyclists, an incredible trio that spread the Lampkin name around the world. As mentioned, Arthur’s eldest son, John, followed in his father’s footsteps, winning a round of the FIM Trial World Championship in 1983. His brothers Steve and David did not reach the top, quite the opposite of Arthur’s nephew and Martin’s son, Dougie: 12 world titles in Trials between the 1990s and early 2000s, the best way to confirm the family’s talent and reputation.

Read also

Love Without Borders: Aurelia Cruciani and Sara Cabrini Team Up with Gradara CorseLove Without Borders: Aurelia Cruciani and Sara Cabrini Team Up with Gradara Corse
The Diary of Alessandro Di Mario: You Never Forget Your First Supersport TestThe Diary of Alessandro Di Mario: You Never Forget Your First Supersport Test
Stories

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

2026-zanchi-ducati-mx2-1
Motocross

Desmo250 MX in the spotlight: Ferruccio Zanchi leads Ducati’s assault on the MX2 World Championship

21 February 2026
Simon Laengenfelder KTM MX
Motocross

MX2, Laengenfelder stays in orange: KTM contract renewal to chase a second World title

21 February 2026

More news

Mattia Rato per la prima volta in Superbike

Superbike: Mattia Rato, the emotions of his debut: "Phillip Island isn't like it looks on TV

Superbike
Andrea Locatelli Yamaha Superbike SBK

Andrea Locatelli credits the rain and salvages Yamaha's weekend in Australia: "It's not enough"

Superbike
641415742_1624797365916087_89721555197405331_n_result

Love Without Borders: Aurelia Cruciani and Sara Cabrini Team Up with Gradara Corse

Road Racing
Fabio Quartararo

Everyone against Yamaha: Quartararo’s middle-finger gesture and a team garage in deep crisis

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia an Aprilia “intruder”? The specter of a wall in the Ducati garage

MotoGP
toprak-razgatlioglu-yamaha-motogp

Toprak Razgatlioglu on how tough MotoGP is: "It's my mind that has to adapt"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Marquez crashes three times: "I'm not at my best yet

MotoGP
Alvaro Bautista Superbike SBK Barni Ducati

Alvaro Bautista, from a simple mistake to his first podium with Barni: "I survived"

Superbike
Bagnaia Francesco

Ducati awaits Bagnaia's announcement: Tardozzi's harsh words

MotoGP

Loading