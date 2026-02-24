Farewell to Arthur Lampkin: the off-road world salutes its hero and a dynasty without equal

He passed away last Saturday after an illness, Arthur Lampkin, 87, a legendary motocross, enduro, and trials rider.

The world of motocross, and off-road in general, mourns one of its stars of the past. Arthur Lampkin, born in 1938, passed away on Saturday, February 21 after battling cancer, surrounded by his family. A legendary rider, remembered for his charisma, personality, and frankness, as well as for an aggressive riding style on the bike. Together with his brothers Martin and Alan, known as “Sid,” he started the Yorkshire dynasty that left its mark on the off-road world, to which we add Arthur’s son, John (the two brothers also raced, but not at high levels), then Martin’s son, Dougie, and more recently Max, following in grandfather Alan’s footsteps.

Legend of motocross and beyond, a dynasty that continues

A rider capable of standing out in multiple disciplines. He won seven Grands Prix in the Motocross World Championship , shone in the early 1960s in the Trophée des Nations, contributing to three triumphs for Great Britain: 1961–1962 in 250cc, 1965 in 500cc. Nationally, Arthur Lampkin took the 500cc title in 1959 and, two years later, the British 250cc title as well, alongside the runner-up spot in the world championship for that class. He won the gold medal at the 1966 FIM International Six Days Enduro, and earlier made his mark in Trials, winning the Scottish Six Days Trial (SSDT) in 1963 and the Scott Trial in 1960, 1961, and 1965. Once retired from racing, Arthur devoted himself to the engineering company he inherited from his father.

Born in Kent on May 30, 1938, he moved to Yorkshire three years later: from there, the legendary dynasty mentioned earlier took root. Arthur, Alan “Sid,” and Martin all became great motorcyclists, an incredible trio that spread the Lampkin name around the world. As mentioned, Arthur’s eldest son, John, followed in his father’s footsteps, winning a round of the FIM Trial World Championship in 1983. His brothers Steve and David did not reach the top, quite the opposite of Arthur’s nephew and Martin’s son, Dougie: 12 world titles in Trials between the 1990s and early 2000s, the best way to confirm the family’s talent and reputation.