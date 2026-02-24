MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati awaits Bagnaia's announcement: Tardozzi's harsh words

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 at 09:31
Bagnaia Francesco
The 2026 MotoGP championship will kick off in three days in Buriram, Thailand. But the wait is for the market announcements expected to arrive over the weekend, starting with Pecco Bagnaia. At Ducati, they are awaiting his move before naming who will line up alongside Marc Marquez from the next World Championship. Obviously, all signs point to Pedro Acosta.

End of preseason

After two days of testing in Thailand, Ducati’s top brass kept tight-lipped on contract matters. All attention is focused on the performance of the Desmosedici GP26 and its riders. In Borgo Panigale they know they have a real chance to win another world title, even as Aprilia keeps breathing down their necks. In Buriram they confirmed what was tried in Sepang, especially regarding the frame, aerodynamics, and rear suspension.

Marquez not at his best

Making headlines are Marc Marquez’s three crashes, played down by team manager Davide Tardozzi. "I don’t think it had a significant impact," he told the official MotoGP channel. "Marc had a few crashes, but that didn’t affect his performance." He’s still not in optimal condition; it remains to be seen whether he can find an extra gear in the Grand Prix or will have to settle for banking points while waiting for the next challenges. "We know that Marc Marquez will be one of the contenders for the championship and the win. But whatever happens, whoever wins here won’t necessarily become world champion. The championship is very long and the priority is, above all, to score points."

Pecco’s imminent announcement

Pecco Bagnaia’s performance on the new Ducati was excellent; it seems 2025 is a forgotten page. "We’re very happy to see Pecco back at his best," Tardozzi continues. "It looks like he’ll be one of the contenders for the championship and the win, even here in Thailand." It seemed the marriage between the Piedmontese rider and the Red could continue, but the news of his agreement with Aprilia now appears confirmed.
Ducati won’t comment, leaving the next move to the rider. But it seems everything was decided several weeks ago; Bagnaia has the desire and the need for change. Partly for new motivation, partly due to some choices made in Borgo Panigale... Never forget that sport in general, and MotoGP in particular, doesn’t deal in feelings—it’s a ruthless world. Davide Tardozzi comments: "It depends on him. We have to wait. We don’t want to say anything, because it’s up to Pecco to make the announcement." Words that leave little room for interpretation. Meanwhile, everything is ready for lights out in Thailand.

