MX2, Laengenfelder stays in orange: KTM contract renewal to chase a second World title

The reigning MX2 World Champion, Simon Laengenfelder, has signed a new deal with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to stay in orange through 2027.

After the Coenen brothers , confirmation also arrives for the current MX2 world champion. Simon Laengenfelder will continue his winning partnership with KTM at least until the 2027 season. The Austrian brand isn’t letting its champion slip away—he has grown within KTM Motorsport since 2021, his first full year in the MX2 Motocross World Championship. In 2022 came his first victory and a top-3 in the championship; the title charge continued in 2023 and 2024, finally culminating in the crown last year.

Now the 21-year-old German, buoyed by this renewal, can calmly yet with renewed motivation aim for another world title, which would be the brand’s first two-time champion in the category since 2019. “I can’t wait to start a new chapter,” an enthusiastic Simon Laengenfelder commented. “I’ve been counting on KTM’s support for several years now; a new challenge awaits us this year and next. It will definitely be exciting—we can’t wait to start 2026 to see where we stand.”

“In 2025 he put all the pieces together”

“We saw Simon’s potential when he was a teenager and started training with some of the official KTM guys,” noted Joel Smets, Team Manager of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. “He kept showing that potential and worked very hard to win the championship. Winning is one thing; defending it is another! It will be a challenge for him and for all of us, but we had a good winter and I see him even more motivated and eager to prove the title wasn’t a fluke. He has more experience and has taken a step forward.”

“2026 will be the sixth season with Simon on an Austrian bike, and his results and progression have been clear,” added Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director. “We believe he has grown a lot and become a consistent benchmark for Grand Prix victories, and finally in 2025 he put the pieces together to solve the puzzle. Simon is still developing and capable of surprising, which is why we wanted to keep racing together in the coming seasons.”