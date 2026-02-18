KTM secures Lucas and Sacha Coenen: a multi-year project to make MX history

Lucas and Sacha Coenen are the linchpins of the KTM MX project: the aggressive Belgian twins locked in with a multi-year contract.

Continuity and stability with a multi-year deal tying the fiery Belgian twins Lucas and Sacha Coenen to KTM, with the clear goal of contending for the world crown in both MXGP and MX2. After the revolutionary flag swaps (Gajser from Honda to Yamaha, Herlings from KTM to Honda), here comes an agreement that goes in a completely different direction, betting everything on two 19-year-olds—young talents who are shining in top-level Motocross. Not to forget the rest of the 2026 squad , which is anything but second-tier: Sacha’s teammate is Simon Laengenfelder, the reigning MX2 champion, while in MXGP there’s Andrea Adamo, promoted this year to the premier class.

World title ambitions

Lucas finished second in MX2 in 2024 and then stood out as a rookie in MXGP in 2025, winning six races (becoming the youngest winner ever in the premier class), earning 14 podiums, and again taking second in the standings. Sacha took two wins and 10 trophies overall in his second full MX2 season. 2025 also marked the first season in which both brothers worked with Davide De Carli and his team, the Rome-based home of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. It’s a major deal for both the Austrian brand and the Belgian twins, who carry hopes of glory in the MXGP World Championship with Lucas and in MX2 with Sacha.

"I’m really happy to have extended my contract with Red Bull KTM," said an enthusiastic Lucas Coenen. "The goal for 2026 is to give my best every weekend. I want to thank the company and the team for believing in me and my family and for doing their best to understand the plan for my career. We know our goals and we’ll chase them with everything we’ve got."

The same joy for Sacha Coenen, while quickly refocusing on the present. "Before thinking too much about the future, I have to say I’m really looking forward to 2026," he stated. "We’ve made good progress and I think we’re ready to show everyone that we can run up front and fight for the world championship. We’ve improved the bike and we’re pretty strong. More is coming!"

Writing more pages of history

"I’m very happy to continue working with Lucas and Sacha for the future," added a pleased Davide De Carli, Team Manager of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli. "It has always been a dream for me to have them in our team. I believe that together we can combine our skills and make them shine on track to write another page in KTM’s history. Our passion for racing drives us to improve every day in every aspect, and we’re always ready for new challenges. We’re ready to race!"

"Lucas and Sacha are special talents, each with their own strengths, but united by the bond of a passionate and dedicated family," emphasized Pit Beirer, KTM’s longtime motorsport director. "It was important for us to continue our story and our journey together at the highest levels of this sport, and for 2026 that means an exciting season in both MXGP and MX2, and then seeing where we can set new goals. They are both still very young, but they’ve already set a new standard. It will be fun to see what they can do in the future."