MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Superbike: Go Eleven's power of lightness - "We got a few things off our chest"

Superbike
by Marianna Giannoni
Wednesday, 18 February 2026 at 09:02
Lorenzo Baldassarri
"Take life lightly; lightness is not superficiality, but gliding over things from above, not having boulders on your heart" This quote by Italo Calvino captures the atmosphere within Team Go Eleven in the immediate post-Iannone period.
Lightness, serenity, smiles: the Piedmontese squad is experiencing a new spring that doesn’t come from the ray of sunshine of the Phillip Island tests with Lorenzo Baldassarri immediately very fast, but from a no-stress approach. Denis Sacchetti, Go Eleven Team Manager, spent quite a few sleepless nights last year; today, instead, he can sleep like a child after a bedtime story.
"I’m very, very happy," Denis Sacchetti tells Corsedimoto. "When we arrived at Phillip Island we didn’t know what to expect. We had high hopes, but Baldassarri surprised everyone with how he worked, the approach he took, how he’s working as a rider, and the atmosphere he created inside the garage. He brought back clear skies, a truly beautiful vibe: we’re having fun. Lorenzo has worked a lot on himself, focusing above all on that—on his riding, on growing, learning the bike, the tires... He was really excellent. They were only tests, so it doesn’t mean anything yet, but we’ve started to shake a few... pebbles from our shoes and that feels great!".
If the morning shows the day...
"Over the race weekend we want to stay on this path, work with this mood, and grow," continues Sacchetti, "if we keep going like this we can have fun both in Australia and throughout the whole year. Balda has taken a professional yet at the same time light approach. I can’t find a better word to express it than ‘light.’ Lorenzo Baldassarri makes us work with pleasure and motivation. We’re happy and can’t wait to start the race weekend and, as he says, to ‘stack some wood.’"
Go Eleven has shaken out a few pebbles, while Lorenzo Baldassarri is shaking out stones. Many times he was written off, and not only back in his Grand Prix days. In the Superbike paddock there are various people who didn’t believe in him—or at least not enough. Now, however, he has found the right team.
"I’m very happy because the starting point is very good, even above expectations," Lorenzo Baldassarri tells us. "Now we have to keep working step by step and make steady progress. I’m happy because the atmosphere inside the garage is the right one. We’re a great team. We must continue with this approach even on race weekends. Clearly there will be more pressure and tighter timelines, but everything is built together. Even though I’ve only done one dry test, I already feel this bike is mine. Now we’re trying to make some changes to tailor it to me and become one with the bike. I’m very satisfied nonetheless."

Read also

Yamaha crisis at Phillip Island, Andrea Locatelli admits: "We're struggling"Yamaha crisis at Phillip Island, Andrea Locatelli admits: "We're struggling"
Superbike, Petrucci: "A bike we need to understand: score points at Phillip Island, then attack at Portimao"Superbike, Petrucci: "A bike we need to understand: score points at Phillip Island, then attack at Portimao"
Lorenzo Baldassarri

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

petrucci-sbk-bmw
Superbike

Superbike, Petrucci: "A bike we need to understand: score points at Phillip Island, then attack at Portimao"

17 February 2026
Andrea Locatelli Giulio Nava Yamaha Superbike SBK
Superbike

Yamaha crisis at Phillip Island, Andrea Locatelli admits: "We're struggling"

17 February 2026

More news

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin and his mom thank the doctor... and Marc Marquez

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Ducati–Marc Márquez: The side effects of a nearly finalized deal

MotoGP
escrig-klint-forward-moto2-jerez

Records and sparks at the Moto2 Jerez tests: Alex Escrig flies, Vietti second on the Boscoscuro

Road Racing
petrucci-sbk-bmw

Superbike, Petrucci: "A bike we need to understand: score points at Phillip Island, then attack at Portimao"

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Rider market on hold: Marc Marquez keeps everyone waiting

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Yamaha courts Valentino Rossi: Ducati could lose VR46

MotoGP
oliveira-sbk-test-australia-day1

Miguel Oliveira put to the test in Superbike: real testing at Phillip Island, pace improving on the BMW

Superbike
zxmoto

End of prejudice: Chinese ZXMOTO motorcycles shine in tests, Evan Bros already in the top 10

Road Racing
Dixon

Phillip Island Test 3: Jake Dixon suffers a heavy crash, Honda left without riders!

Superbike

Loading