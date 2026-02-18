Ducati–Marc Márquez: The side effects of a nearly finalized deal

Alex Marquez has finally won his first MotoGP Grand Prix in 2025. A season that propelled him among the most highly rated riders in the premier class, thanks to second place in the final standings. His professional standing has radically changed, thanks to three victories, twelve podiums, and one pole position. The cherry on top is still missing: the world title. But standing in his way is a major obstacle: his brother Marc Marquez

Alex and KTM getting closer and closer

During the summer of 2025, Ducati management had already decided that Alex Marquez would receive a Desmosedici GP26. But second place isn’t enough to earn him a factory team seat. After all, Jorge Martin had to change manufacturers despite clinching the 2024 MotoGP title! With Marc Marquez’s contract renewal looking increasingly likely, the future of the younger brother remains uncertain. Moreover, with the rule changes, it’s time to take a risk.

For now there’s no official news, but the brothers from Cervera know exactly what they want. “In the end, I’ll choose the strongest offer or the one where I feel most comfortable and most aggressive,” Alex stated. “I want to understand everything very well. I’ve already talked about it with Marc. Even last year, when we found ourselves for the first time in such a particular situation. We both know what we have to do.”

Waiting for Pedro’s move

The most credible hypothesis is a “swap” between Ducati and KTM. Pedro Acosta could don factory red from 2027, while the Gresini rider seems ready to sign with the Austrian manufacturer, where he would line up alongside Maverick Vinales. It’s now certain that Alex Marquez paid a visit to KTM over the winter, not just a courtesy call... The docking maneuver of “AM73” is almost complete. Ducati wants neither Alex nor Aldeguer alongside the icon Marc Marquez. Plan A is Pedro Acosta, who also desires to embrace the Borgo Panigale cause.

Aldeguer leaving Ducati?

Acosta’s jump to the Lenovo Ducati team could, however, have a side effect: the departure of Fermin Aldeguer. The young Spanish talent had been promised a spot in the factory box, but he might have to settle for a bike with official specifications from 2027. The risk of seeing him leave is significant. There are still seats available in the factory teams of Aprilia, Honda, and Yamaha. However, a decision on Aldeguer, currently injured, will only be made once the files bearing the names Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, and Pecco Bagnaia are officially stamped.