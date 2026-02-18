Jorge Martin and his mom thank the doctor... and Marc Marquez

The 2026 MotoGP pre-season has already started uphill for Jorge Martin . The Madrid-born champion is trying to put behind him a period marked by injuries, which prevented him from performing at his best with Aprilia. After his latest surgery last December, “Martinator” is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Buriram circuit will finally set the stage for the long-awaited return.

Marquez’s advice

During the winter break, Jorge Martin underwent surgery to address issues with his right collarbone and left wrist. As for his left hand, the Noale rider sought advice from one of his main rivals on track, Marc Marquez, who shared his medical experience after his own injuries. "Jorge called me at the end of the season to ask for advice. I suggested he go to the doctors who operated on my thumb and shoulder last winter and gave him their contact details," said the Ducati champion.

The doctor’s green light

Marc’s advice proved decisive for the Aprilia rider, who entrusted his recovery to a specialized medical team. One of the surgeons responsible for the operation was Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, a specialist in hand and wrist surgery, microsurgery and microsurgical reconstruction of the upper and lower limbs, and peripheral nerve surgery. The doctor shared the rider’s progress on social media with an optimistic message.

"In November I had the honor of operating on Jorge Martin, MotoGP world champion, for a scaphoid pseudoarthrosis. Today, after an excellent convalescence, I have given him the green light and, as far as I’m concerned, he is ready to return to competition. Behind every wrist lies biomechanics, timing, and complex surgical decisions... and behind every champion, extraordinary discipline and work ethic. It was a pleasure to accompany him on this journey and witness his impeccable recovery. Now it’s time for him to get back to doing what he does best: racing on the limit. Best of luck for this new chapter."

‘Martinator’ in Thailand