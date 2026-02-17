MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati comeback: Meo climbs 1,277 places at Le Touquet!

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Tuesday, 17 February 2026 at 12:00
Antoine Meo
The Enduropale du Touquet is a motorcycle competition tailor-made for feats from another era. Now in its 50th edition this year, it preserves its age-old hallmark: a mass-start race on the sands of the Pas-de-Calais beach. Professionals and amateurs line up together, on dealership-bought bikes or near-Factory machinery. All while braving harsh weather in an endurance test that effectively lasts over 3 hours. And then there are those who, like Antoine Meo, become the protagonists of a legendary comeback.

THE TOUQUET HELL WITH THE RED DUCATI

Antoine Meo is certainly no unfamiliar name to enthusiasts. A five-time Enduro World Champion Enduro, a legend of regularity, for the past three years he has been tied to Ducati as a test rider for the Desmo450 MX project. He even raced a few events in France in 2025, preparing for the long-announced return this year to the Enduropale du Touquet. Fielded directly by Ducati France as part of a three-rider squad completed by Matteo Puffet and Pierrick Paget, along with a host of amateurs (among them the commercial director of Ducati’s French subsidiary), he left nothing to chance. He trained to perfection, putting in full workloads in recent months, with the goal of having fun and entertaining. Without expecting, however, to live through a veritable hell.

LEGENDARY COMEBACK

The adverse weather conditions did little to help the 1,298 entrants in this 50th edition, Meo included. As if that weren’t enough, at the drop of the flag he had to stop for almost 4 minutes due to a technical issue, resolved on the fly at the Ducati France pit tent. Not exactly ideal: at the start of a 3-hour race, to find yourself immediately 1,298th and last. Thus beginning a comeback for the ages.

1277 POSITIONS GAINED

While Todd Kellet with Drag'On Tek Yamaha was on his way to a fourth consecutive victory, simultaneously clinching the FIM Sand Races world title, Antoine Meo showcased all his class over the 3 hours and 11 minutes of racing. At the end of the first lap he was already 443rd. On the second, 183rd, then 106th (on lap 3), 61st (lap 4), 40th (lap 5), 30th (lap 6), securing 22nd place on the ninth lap. He never relinquished it until the checkered flag. Classified 21st, with the astonishing tally of 1,277 positions gained after the issue at the start—all at 41 years of age. Aboard his red Ducati Desmo450 MX, fully embodying the Touquet spirit.

Read also

Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: "I'll tell you about my new American adventureAlessandro Di Mario's Diary: "I'll tell you about my new American adventure
Not just taxes: in San Marino, racing drivers live free, respected, and protectedNot just taxes: in San Marino, racing drivers live free, respected, and protected
Ducati

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

masia
Road Racing

Supersport Test Phillip Island: Jaume Masia at Ducati V2 pace—but will it be true glory?

17 February 2026
gonzalez-moto2
Road Racing

Moto2 thrills at Jerez: record times for KALEX, Boscoscuro and Forward, Gonzalez the outright leader

16 February 2026

More news

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha courts Valentino Rossi: Ducati could lose VR46

MotoGP
Bulega Nicolo Superbike SBK Test Ducati

SBK, Bulega the insatiable dominator: he has asked Ducati for one more push

Superbike
masia

Supersport Test Phillip Island: Jaume Masia at Ducati V2 pace—but will it be true glory?

Road Racing
bulega 2 (1)

Phillip Island Test 4: Nicolò Bulega is otherworldly; Ducati here is from another planet

Superbike

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Rider market on hold: Marc Marquez keeps everyone waiting

MotoGP
lcr-zarco-moreira-motogp

“Diogo Moreira reminds me of Marc Márquez”: Zarco launches a generational challenge with LCR Honda

MotoGP
Gigi Dall'Igna

Dall'Igna: Ducati has an unresolved issue with Bagnaia

MotoGP
oliveira-sbk-test-australia-day1

Miguel Oliveira put to the test in Superbike: real testing at Phillip Island, pace improving on the BMW

Superbike
zxmoto

End of prejudice: Chinese ZXMOTO motorcycles shine in tests, Evan Bros already in the top 10

Road Racing

Loading