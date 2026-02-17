Ducati comeback: Meo climbs 1,277 places at Le Touquet!

The Enduropale du Touquet is a motorcycle competition tailor-made for feats from another era. Now in its 50th edition this year, it preserves its age-old hallmark: a mass-start race on the sands of the Pas-de-Calais beach. Professionals and amateurs line up together, on dealership-bought bikes or near-Factory machinery. All while braving harsh weather in an endurance test that effectively lasts over 3 hours. And then there are those who, like Antoine Meo, become the protagonists of a legendary comeback.

THE TOUQUET HELL WITH THE RED DUCATI

Antoine Meo is certainly no unfamiliar name to enthusiasts. A five-time Enduro World Champion Enduro, a legend of regularity, for the past three years he has been tied to Ducati as a test rider for the Desmo450 MX project. He even raced a few events in France in 2025, preparing for the long-announced return this year to the Enduropale du Touquet. Fielded directly by Ducati France as part of a three-rider squad completed by Matteo Puffet and Pierrick Paget, along with a host of amateurs (among them the commercial director of Ducati’s French subsidiary), he left nothing to chance. He trained to perfection, putting in full workloads in recent months, with the goal of having fun and entertaining. Without expecting, however, to live through a veritable hell.

LEGENDARY COMEBACK

The adverse weather conditions did little to help the 1,298 entrants in this 50th edition, Meo included. As if that weren’t enough, at the drop of the flag he had to stop for almost 4 minutes due to a technical issue, resolved on the fly at the Ducati France pit tent. Not exactly ideal: at the start of a 3-hour race, to find yourself immediately 1,298th and last. Thus beginning a comeback for the ages.

1277 POSITIONS GAINED

While Todd Kellet with Drag'On Tek Yamaha was on his way to a fourth consecutive victory, simultaneously clinching the FIM Sand Races world title, Antoine Meo showcased all his class over the 3 hours and 11 minutes of racing. At the end of the first lap he was already 443rd. On the second, 183rd, then 106th (on lap 3), 61st (lap 4), 40th (lap 5), 30th (lap 6), securing 22nd place on the ninth lap. He never relinquished it until the checkered flag. Classified 21st, with the astonishing tally of 1,277 positions gained after the issue at the start—all at 41 years of age. Aboard his red Ducati Desmo450 MX, fully embodying the Touquet spirit.