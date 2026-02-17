Supersport Test Phillip Island: Jaume Masia at Ducati V2 pace—but will it be true glory?

Jaume Masia like Nicolò Bulega: both are dominating their respective categories in the final stretch of preseason for the production-derived classes at Phillip Island. With just a few days to go before the Supersport opener, the Spaniard has topped all four sessions: is Ducati the bike to beat in the junior series as well?

The last of the four available sessions was disrupted by light drizzle that began to fall on some parts of the track. The hiccup, at the tail end of two splendid days weather-wise, didn’t change the picture: the former Moto3 World Champion is making a big difference out there.

But there’s a but...

Jaume Masia wrapped up the work by clocking a commanding 1'32"525, still quite a way off the official lap record set by Yari Montella at 1'31"271 in the first race of the edition two years ago. In Supersport, comparisons are complicated by regulatory adjustments defined under the “Next Generation” formula, which allows technical commissioners to intervene on various performance parameters when a single brand becomes too competitive, or the opposite. Just think that last season the Ducatis raced with the throttle capped at 77%. In fact, Yamaha dominated, with Stefano Manzi and Can Oncu making the further difference.

Ducati isn’t dancing alone

Judging by these tests, beyond Jaume Masia’s qualities, Ducati doesn’t seem so advantaged. Triumph is right there, and in the end Oliver Bayliss, Troy’s son, did justice to his weighty surname by swooping to within just 34 thousandths of the top time. The other triple of Tom Booth-Amos was quick as well: in short, the British brand is ready to take up the challenge.

And the Yamahas?

The combined standings from the two days offer a striking snapshot, with 21 riders (almost the entire grid!) covered by less than a second. So it’s hard to tell who pushed, who managed themselves, and who worked purely with race pace in mind, skipping the time attack. That could be the case for Can Oncu, who wrapped up in twelfth but, with the Yamaha R9 run by the highly decorated Ten Kate outfit, is considered the leading favorite for the World title—if only because a few months ago he made life difficult, as long as he could, for world champion Stefano Manzi.

Zaccone tops among Italians

There wasn’t much Italian blue on show in these tests. When all was said and done, the best-placed was Alessandro Zaccone , seventh with the Althea team’s Panigale V2. The MotoE world champion immediately found the rhythm on the middleweight, showing he can aim for something big. The late Genesio Bevilacqua, the team boss who recently passed away, would have gone to dinner very satisfied with such a performance.

To get a real idea, we’ll have to wait for the first battle on Saturday. With gaps this tight, it’s easy to imagine that Supersport will give us plenty of fun.