“Diogo Moreira reminds me of Marc Márquez”: Zarco launches a generational challenge with LCR Honda

Johann Zarco shares his thoughts on his new teammate Diogo Moreira , in some respects comparing him to Marc Marquez.

Johann Zarco will turn 36 in July, while Diogo Moreira will turn 22 in April. Two generations compared within will turn 36 in July, while Diogo Moreira will turn 22 in April. Two generations compared within LCR Honda , which even joked about it on social media, contrasting “the Jurassic” and “the newborn.” Despite the age gap, there’s an endless desire to learn and improve. Zarco in particular is studying his new teammate up close, whom he met again in mid-January in Cartagena while he was doing two days of testing with a good number of young French and Belgian riders. In an interview with our colleagues at Paddock-GP, he has nothing but praise for the young MotoGP rookie, comparing him in some aspects to Marc Marquez (who in two days will turn 33!).

“You have to evolve”

We’ve long known that Johann Zarco is a careful, meticulous rider who passionately studies everything related to motorcycles, and closely observes other riders too. His ability to work with young talents—training on various circuits with the full support of the French Federation, which has begun to take a strong interest in developing future prospects—is further proof. In Zarco’s case, it’s not only about teaching but also a constant desire to keep learning himself. “Having a good feeling with the bike but often running into the same problem: that’s when you need to open your mind and tell yourself wait, tackle the problem a bit differently. Without forgetting the good things, but you also have to evolve.” The enthusiasm is there, as is the desire to do well and keep improving: a mix of extra energy to kick off the new season.

“I think he has the same qualities”

Speaking of study, as mentioned, Zarco is already closely observing his young teammate. “I’m still getting to know him, but seeing how he rides and what he’s capable of… I’ve been hearing for a while that he’s very strong in other disciplines too, and I think he’s the only one who can compete with Marc Márquez,” Zarco pointed out. “Because Marc Márquez, compared to other road racers, was clearly a cut above. He can race in any category and be good at it. That makes a huge difference.” An uncommon adaptability that the French star likens to the current king of MotoGP. “I think Diogo has the same qualities,” he continued. “Maybe he doesn’t have the same speed, or at least he hasn’t shown it as clearly yet. But in every other respect, I think he has the same abilities. I’ve never seen another rider with these qualities.”