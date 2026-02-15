MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Luca Marini: "Honda trusted Marquez, but they lost their way

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 15 February 2026 at 09:10
Luca Marini
For Luca Marini, it will be his third season in MotoGP in Honda colors. When Marc Marquez left the RC213V, Valentino Rossi’s brother did not hesitate to inherit a very uncomfortable seat. After a truly complicated 2024, performances improved last year and he hopes to finish the last championship of the 1000cc era on a high note.

Honda on the rise

The feelings at the end of the Sepang test were good, but these are only tests. While awaiting further developments and confirmation in Thailand, the start of the World Championship will provide the first answers. The goal is to try to clinch at least one victory, aware that Ducati remains a step ahead. At least until 2027, when the MotoGP class will undergo a profound change involving engines, aerodynamics, tires, and more. "The step forward has been very big, but it’s still not enough," admitted Luca Marini to Motorsport.com. Now comes the hard part. "When you’re three tenths of a second off the pace of the best riders to win the race, that’s when it becomes more complicated to improve."

Marini after Marquez

In recent years Honda’s philosophy seems to have changed, becoming more European and pragmatic. The analytical nature of the Tavullia rider has certainly made a valuable contribution, but in MotoGP only results count. "In the past, Honda had a lot of faith in Marc Marquez because with his talent he could provide what the bike was missing," Marini added. "But they got a bit lost with the development of the technical side."

Luca’s future

While waiting to see how the market develops, Luca Marini is putting in every possible effort to stay with HRC—so much so that he’s even learning Japanese to communicate better with the engineers in Tokyo. "For them, speaking English is very difficult; it’s a completely different language from theirs. They are two very different worlds compared to Europe." In the first Grands Prix, he will be playing for a very important opportunity for his MotoGP future. "I would really like to stay at Honda," Valentino Rossi’s brother concluded. "I love the work, the team, everything. I would love to be here winning races."

Read also

Ducati says no to a factory-team seat: Alex Marquez ignites the MotoGP marketDucati says no to a factory-team seat: Alex Marquez ignites the MotoGP market
Yamaha patents a grip regulator: it won't be allowed in MotoGP, but it might be in SuperbikeYamaha patents a grip regulator: it won't be allowed in MotoGP, but it might be in Superbike
Luca Marini

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

brevetto-yamaha-1
MotoGP

Yamaha patents a grip regulator: it won't be allowed in MotoGP, but it might be in Superbike

14 February 2026
Alex Marquez
MotoGP

Ducati says no to a factory-team seat: Alex Marquez ignites the MotoGP market

14 February 2026

More news

Alberto Surra Team Motocorsa Ducati Superbike SBK

SBK, Team Motocorsa unveils rookie Alberto Surra's Ducati: "I'm living a dream"

Superbike
Petrucci

Danilo Petrucci, first real push with BMW: hot-weather testing at Phillip Island

Superbike
leopard-pini-moto3-test

Finally, the sun: Guido Pini second only to Carpe in Moto3 tests at Jerez

Road Racing
Circuito Estoril WorldSBK Superbike

2026 SBK calendar: Estoril may be dropped; Miguel Oliveira also sounds the alarm

Superbike

Popular articles

Alex Marquez

Ducati says no to a factory-team seat: Alex Marquez ignites the MotoGP market

MotoGP
brevetto-yamaha-1

Yamaha patents a grip regulator: it won't be allowed in MotoGP, but it might be in Superbike

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin-Aprilia, talk of a split: "Plan B ready"

MotoGP
Circuito Estoril WorldSBK Superbike

2026 SBK calendar: Estoril may be dropped; Miguel Oliveira also sounds the alarm

Superbike

Loading