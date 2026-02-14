Jorge Martin-Aprilia, talk of a split: "Plan B ready"

Jorge Martin could soon be the name to break the silence in the rider market. The 2020 MotoGP champion is waiting to get back on track at Buriram. Aprilia has announced he will be in Thailand on February 21 and 22, but he will have to pass the FIM medical check at the circuit. The Spaniard has trained on a road bike, which rules out him missing the start of the 2026 World Championship.

Jorge heading to Yamaha?

The Martinator, almost unintentionally, has become one of the protagonists of the preseason. His departure from Aprilia at the end of the year now seems a given, and his destination will likely be Yamaha. In a video shot for MotoGP’s official channels, where he predicted the 2027 starting grid, he pictured himself on the M1 alongside Pecco Bagnaia, adding: "According to the rumors, I’d be here." Although there is no official contract yet, it is widely believed in the paddock that the deal for the 2027 and 2028 seasons is finalized.

The return to the track

Already in the summer of 2026 he tried to part ways with the Noale factory to join Honda, but to no avail. Asked about his future, the Spanish rider let a few hints slip. He admitted that his team "is working", calling the market "always fun." Right now, the only priority is to recover 100% so he can "get back to fighting for the front positions" in the short term. It will be crucial to prove he is in optimal physical condition before he can put his future down in black and white.

