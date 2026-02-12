Fermin Aldeguer out, no Thailand: replacement made official

Aldeguer will not be on the grid for the start of the 2026 MotoGP season: recovery from his latest injury still requires time.

It’s no surprise, but a short while ago the BK8 Gresini Racing team made it official that Fermin Aldeguer will not be present in Thailand, neither for the final test (February 21–22) nor for the first MotoGP Grand Prix of 2026 (February 27–March 1). Nadia Padovani’s squad will replace him with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro. The Spaniard is expected to be back in action for the Brazilian GP (March 20–22).

MotoGP, Aldeguer injury: what happened

Aldeguer fractured the shaft of his left femur due to a crash during a pre-season training session at the Aspar Circuit in Spain, and subsequently underwent surgery . He was unable to attend either the BK8 Gresini team launch in Kuala Lumpur or the first 2026 MotoGP test in Sepang. Hopes for his recovery in time for the Thai Grand Prix were minimal. His physiotherapist was categorical, using the word “impossible,” though a sliver of confidence was leaking from the Gresini and Ducati camps. The official announcement has now arrived, removing any doubt.

It’s certainly not the ideal start for Aldeguer: no pre-season tests and no first GP. Moreover, this year he is set to race on a bike slightly different from last year’s, moving from the Ducati Desmosedici GP24 to the GP25. It would have been important to ride it before tackling a race weekend, to establish a baseline to work from. The early January injury was a heavy blow for him and for the BK8 Gresini team.

Replacing him with Pirro was the logical choice. The Ducati test rider has already stepped in as a substitute before and will try to perform his role as best as possible. His experience is a valuable asset for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, to which he has been tied since 2013.