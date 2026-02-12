MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Standing ovation from Aprilia for Federica Brignone, from a nightmare to legendary Olympic gold

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 12 February 2026 at 11:40
brignone-aprilia-motogp (1)
Federica Brignone legendary at Milan Cortina 2026: congratulations from Aprilia, which hosted her last year at the Mugello GP.
She might never have skied or walked again, now Federica Brignone is in the Olympus thanks to the gold at Milan Cortina 2026. And to the many praises for the incredible feat are added those from Aprilia, which hosted the super-strong skier still on crutches at last year's MotoGP Grand Prix at Mugello, as well as from Max Biaggi, who wrote epic pages for the Noale brand. Well-deserved for this morning’s stunning Olympic gold won in Super-G on the Olympia delle Tofane by the Tigress of La Salle, 315 days after a very serious injury that had cast doubt on both her career and her ability to walk again. Let alone take part in the Olympics! It’s a legendary page of sport, but also a lesson for anyone “stubborn” enough to never give up, no matter the difficulty.
Federica Brignone on crutches, guest of Aprilia at the 2025 Mugello GP
Federica Brignone, on crutches, guest of Aprilia at the 2025 Mugello GP

The praise from Aprilia and Biaggi

"Champions pass, Legends remain. What an epic feat, Fede! Olympic Gold". The four-time 250cc world champion and two-time SBK champion wrote few words, but worthy of the honor that, as a champion, one recognizes in a champion. Aprilia is no less: "Thank you for writing a new incredible page in the history of the Winter Olympics. The Aprilia Team is proud of you, Federica". At 35 years and 7 months, the “tigress” (the design clearly visible on her helmet) swept away the competition at a time when no one dared hope for so much. It was April 3, 2025, Federica was wrapping up the racing season with an appearance at the nationals in Val di Fassa, when came the terrible fall and the dramatic diagnosis: a multi-fragment fracture of the tibial plateau and the head of the fibula in the left leg, as well as an injury to the medial capsuloligamentous compartment and a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. As said at the beginning, her career could have ended here, and it wasn’t even certain that Federica Brignone would be able to walk again! Little by little, however, she got back on her feet, with small but steady steps, then she started skiing again, immediately surprising in the races where she reappeared... Until today’s definitive consecration. From Aprilia to Brignone, from one high speed to another, a single message: athletes are made of different stuff, numbers and feats speak clearly for them.

Aprilia

byDiana Tamantini

Loading