MotoGP Revolution: Dorna Sports changes its name and structure under Liberty Media’s leadership

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 15:50
After Liberty Media’s arrival in the MotoGP World Championship, here are more updates: Dorna Sports changes its name, the company’s renewal continues.
The technical revolution in MotoGP will come in 2027, but we are already in a new era, given the ongoing changes that began with the green light to Liberty Media from the European Commission for the acquisition of the majority stake (84%) in Dorna Sports, the company that runs the World Championship. An arrival that also brings a new name: the one we know will in fact disappear, making way for MotoGP Sport Entertainment SL. Another change in a World Championship that is increasingly different (perhaps losing its identity?), something that is making fans and others alike frown...

New name and new appointments

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, according to what is stated in the BORME, the Boletín Oficial del Registro Mercantil (the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry), there is an important change: Dorna Sports, founded in 1988 as Dorna Promoción de Deporte and with Carmelo Ezpeleta as CEO since 1998, is now officially called MotoGP Sport Entertainment SL. It is, in a sense, the end of an era: three decades with this name for the company that manages MotoGP, WorldSBK, and the World Rally Championship.
Beyond this “cosmetic” change, there is also news regarding the company’s structure. The powers of attorney of Pablo González Mosqueira, Juan Sánchez Alférez, and Pablo Matesanz Rodríguez have been revoked, and MotoGP Sport Entertainment SL has appointed María Dolores Priego Luque as the new authorized representative.
Not only that: in January, Martin Edward Patterson officially joined the company as vice president, along with Idelfonso Polo del Mármol and Oriol Abad Vela as deputy secretaries who are not members of the board of directors, while Lucía Rodríguez Pérez and Borja María Gil Casares Milans Bosch, despite being appointed in October, have left the company. Also last October came the confirmation of Carmelo Ezpeleta, the long-standing Dorna Sports CEO, and CFO Enrique Aldama.
In recent months there have also been changes concerning the presidency and vice presidency: William Nicholas Jackson resigned as president and board member, as did José María Maldonado Trinchant as vice president. Charles Gordon Carey has taken on the role of president and is now the one leading the new MotoGP business project under the aegis of Liberty Media.

