Tardozzi praises Márquez and overlooks Bagnaia: controversy among fans

Marc Marquez has become the central pillar of the Ducati MotoGP project. The 2025 title win shifted all attention to the rider from Cervera, with Pecco Bagnaia left in the champion’s shadow. Every opportunity is taken to praise the nine-time world champion, particularly by Davide Tardozzi, during the event in Kuala Lumpur.

Assessment of the test in Malaysia

At the MotoGP championship presentation in Malaysia, the team manager gave an initial assessment of the winter tests, while awaiting the final pre-season outing in Thailand. "We tested many parts and the riders were satisfied with some things. I think overall the test results were very positive. We had four bikes in the top five, so we are very happy as a team," said Davide Tardozzi.

A test is only indicative; it offers no certainties, nor does it award points. We’ll have to wait for the first Grands Prix to understand whether the Ducati Desmosedici remains the favorite bike. "We already know how our competitors work, what they are capable of, and that they can definitely improve." Better not to make predictions or forecasts. "You always have to wait until mid-season to understand who will fight for the championship."

Marquez the crown jewel...

When you’re at the top, there are always many who want to overtake you. We’ve been fighting for the championship since 2017–2018. Unfortunately, at the time we didn’t have Marc, and that’s why the title was won by another team." The manager almost seems to forget that it was Bagnaia who brought the title back to Borgo Panigale in 2022... Marc Marquez remains the number one favorite after an excellent 2025 MotoGP season, where he triumphed in style. However, some of Tardozzi’s statements have made Pecco Bagnaia ’s fans bristle. "." The manager almost seems to forget that it was Bagnaia who brought the title back to Borgo Panigale in 2022...

... and Bagnaia?

Despite his future being away from the Red team, the Piedmontese rider delivered an excellent performance in the Sepang test. "At the start of the year, when he came back from the winter break, I found a completely different Pecco, with a different mindset reminiscent of 2024. He will be a very difficult rival to beat in the upcoming races," Tardozzi concluded. Rumors have been swirling for weeks about Pedro Acosta’s arrival next season. It seems Ducati has chosen to follow an all-Spanish path for the near future.