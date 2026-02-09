Febvre shines like a champion, but rain spoils it: 2nd on his 2026 debut with the No. 1

A 2026 debut marked by bad weather, but champion Romain Febvre makes quite an impression at home. Here’s how it went.

Romain Febvre, reigning MXGP champion, revved up his Kawasaki KX450-SR this past weekend in Pernes-les-Fontaines, in the south of France. Three races with MX1 and MX2 riders together, with the heavy rain on Sunday playing a major role, but the home crowd had plenty to cheer with their favorites up front. Febvre finished 2nd, with another French motocross hero ahead of him, Maxime Renaux (Yamaha). Not a bad pre-season for the Iwata manufacturer, which in the same weekend also celebrated with newcomer Tim Gajser at the Internazionali d'Italia

Silver medal

A dry morning, then a radical change in the weather. Febvre made his mark, shining in his first outing as the reigning champion with the number 1 plate proudly displayed. A hard-fought win in race one, then he doubled up in race two, this time with a wide margin... But track conditions kept worsening (only 12 riders started) and everything changed in race 3: the MXGP world champion was in the lead, but a couple of mistakes cost him dearly. He managed to climb back, but it wasn’t enough for the overall win, which went to Maxime Renaux. A great start to 2026 as well for Paulss Jonas (Kawasaki), who completed the overall podium, and keep an eye on Thibault Benistant, who in his debut on a 450 finished fourth. Bad luck instead for brothers Lucas and Sacha Coenen: despite the former taking pole position, it was a weekend marred by crashes and technical issues, ending with an early retirement in the final race.

"We’re on the right track"