MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Suzuki back on the attack: young talents and the GSX-8R to conquer World Sportbike with VLR and Wixx

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Monday, 09 February 2026 at 19:09
La Suzuki del VLR Racing pronta per Mondiale Sportbike
Suzuki is ready to write a new chapter in its history in the World Superbike paddock. It’s doing so by starting in World Sportbike with VLR Racing and Track & Trades Wixx Racing.
Suzuki has therefore chosen a modern, strategic path: restarting from the grassroots, investing in young talent and in a category designed as a true springboard to the higher classes. This philosophy is perfectly in line with the spirit of World Sportbike.
The project stems from the outstanding results already achieved by VLR Racing Sportbike at the national level. The team has been extremely competitive with the Suzuki GSX-8R, going on to secure the title in the British BSB Sportbike Championship after a season at the highest level.
Alongside VLR Racing there will also be Track & Trades Wixx Racing, which will further strengthen Suzuki’s presence in the new category. This dual participation underscores the seriousness of the program and Suzuki’s determination to build solid foundations for the future in the World Superbike paddock.
A key element of the project is technical and sporting continuity. VLR Racing will in fact continue its collaboration with Kas Beekmans, fresh off an excellent 2025. The young Dutch rider has shown remarkable talent and steady growth in recent seasons, convincing the team to back him for his world debut as well. The belief is that together they can achieve significant results.
Track & Trades Wixx Racing lines up with two riders. The spearhead is two-time Supersport 300 World Champion Jeffrey Buis, a rider of great experience. Alongside him is Ferre Fleerackers, a promising young Belgian. Both will ride the Suzuki GSX‑8R, confirming the team’s commitment to developing competitive riders and consolidating Suzuki’s presence in the feeder category of World Superbike.

Read also

Suzuki, the big regret: that deal until 2026 before the shock exitSuzuki, the big regret: that deal until 2026 before the shock exit
Suzuki returns to the World Championship: in 2026 the GSX-8R enters the Sportbike class with two teams and star Jeffrey BuisSuzuki returns to the World Championship: in 2026 the GSX-8R enters the Sportbike class with two teams and star Jeffrey Buis
Suzuki

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

moto3-portimao-2025
Road Racing

Severe weather alert in Portimao: the fury of Storm Marta raises concerns for Moto3 and Moto2

08 February 2026
motojunior-novita-2026
Road Racing

MotoJunior 2026 updates: ban on Thursday testing, annual limits, and new safety rules

06 February 2026

More news

mxgp-febvre

Febvre shines like a champion, but rain spoils it: 2nd on his 2026 debut with the No. 1

Motocross
awasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid

Hybrid motorcycles on the rise: why the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid is an excellent choice today

Dreams
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia and the Acosta rumors: "That's how it should be

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at Buriram

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "My brother Alex is moving out of the house

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 Test MotoGP

Bastianini–KTM, Signs of a Turnaround: Where Things Stand After the Sepang Test

MotoGP
moto3-portimao-2025

Severe weather alert in Portimao: the fury of Storm Marta raises concerns for Moto3 and Moto2

Road Racing
aer-2026-aprilia-yamaha

Africa Eco Race: A new queen—Yamaha Ténéré makes history; Aprilia Tuareg bows

Stories
Motocross

Franjo von Allmen: Olympic gold in Milan-Cortina and a passion for motocross

Motocross

Loading