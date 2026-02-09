Suzuki is ready to write a new chapter in its history in the World Superbike paddock. It’s doing so by starting in World Sportbike with VLR Racing and Track & Trades Wixx Racing.

Suzuki has therefore chosen a modern, strategic path: restarting from the grassroots, investing in young talent and in a category designed as a true springboard to the higher classes. This philosophy is perfectly in line with the spirit of World Sportbike.

The project stems from the outstanding results already achieved by VLR Racing Sportbike at the national level. The team has been extremely competitive with the Suzuki GSX-8R, going on to secure the title in the British BSB Sportbike Championship after a season at the highest level.

Alongside VLR Racing there will also be Track & Trades Wixx Racing, which will further strengthen Suzuki ’s presence in the new category. This dual participation underscores the seriousness of the program and Suzuki’s determination to build solid foundations for the future in the World Superbike paddock.

A key element of the project is technical and sporting continuity. VLR Racing will in fact continue its collaboration with Kas Beekmans, fresh off an excellent 2025. The young Dutch rider has shown remarkable talent and steady growth in recent seasons, convincing the team to back him for his world debut as well. The belief is that together they can achieve significant results.