Suzuki, the big regret: that deal until 2026 before the shock exit

We’re just over a month into 2026, heading into another MotoGP season with five manufacturers. It should have been a very different story: in 2021, in fact,announced it had signed an agreement to continue competing in the premier class of the World Championship through 2026. As we know, unfortunately, it turned out very differently: the cold shower at Jerez 2020, the Hamamatsu men gathered the whole team and announced they were abandoning the MotoGP project. A second farewell—final this time? Rumors swirl about a possible return given the 2027 overhaul, but for now they remain just unfounded whispers. Let’s briefly retrace the history.