Pecco Bagnaia breaks the silence: farewell to Ducati, is Aprilia in pole position?

After three days of MotoGP testing in Sepang, Francesco Bagnaia is smiling again. The feeling with the Ducati GP26 seems good, a clear step forward compared to the 2025 bike. Even if he didn’t nail the time attack and finished 5th in the final standings. While waiting for the next outing in Thailand, the Chivasso rider is starting to open up about the market situation.

Pecco leaves Sepang with optimism

Pecco carried out a Sprint simulation and completed the tasks assigned by Borgo Panigale. With the engine frozen, the GP26 could only make small steps forward compared to the GP25. But by fine-tuning other areas, Bagnaia is satisfied with the new prototype. In Thailand they will continue to refine elements like the swingarm and the fairing, where he hopes to consolidate his performance. "The ’26 package has been pretty much decided. I feel better compared to the GP25. I never had major doubts, I’m sure the bike is better."

Bagnaia will leave Ducati

. What seemed like a winter rumor has turned out to be well-founded. It all stems from a 2025 season to forget, with The two-time MotoGP champion had to address the contract issue. This time it was impossible to sidestep the media’s questions. His future now seems far from Borgo PanigaleWhat seemed like a winter rumor has turned out to be well-founded. It all stems from a 2025 season to forget, with Pecco Bagnaia 5th in the final standings and Marc Marquez world champion. As a result, the balance within the garage has changed. It also appears Ducati has already reached an understanding with Pedro Acosta ...

Bagnaia knows his time in red is running out and has already begun talks with other manufacturers. Yamaha and Aprilia are the most likely destinations, but he will never accept being demoted to a satellite team, including VR46. "I have great opportunities on the table and I will decide very soon," said the 29-year-old. These words make it clear he is no longer waiting for Ducati and is weighing his options. Pecco knows the MotoGP market is evolving rapidly and he doesn’t want to be left without a competitive bike for 2027.

VR46 option ruled out

Unfortunately, results are everything in a sport like MotoGP; even the smallest slip-up can condemn you. One thing is certain: he will not move to a satellite team with a factory bike. "I believe I am a top-level rider, so my ambitions must always put me at the front," Bagnaia stated. With the 2026 World Championship on the horizon, Pecco wants to sort out his future so he can focus exclusively on racing. What’s certain is that Bagnaia’s period with Ducati is over and, barring surprises, in 2027 we will see him in different colors.