The test in Malaysia has just concluded, and there’s a certain optimism reigning at Ducati ahead of the 2026 MotoGP season. The paddock will move to Thailand for the final two days of preseason testing (February 21–22), while awaiting the first official announcements regarding rider contracts. Marc Marquez is close to signing, Pecco Bagnaia seems destined to say goodbye...

Marquez and Ducati nearing a deal

The MotoGP teams are working on two fronts. On one hand, the development of their prototypes, with aerodynamic packages that must be homologated by the end of the month. On the other, the rider market, with anticipation building for Marc Marquez’s signature with Ducati. At that point, a domino effect could be triggered around the time of the first Grand Prix in Thailand.

The CEO of Borgo Panigale, Claudio Domenicali, exudes optimism about renewing with the nine-time world champion. "Since the launch we’ve made progress, we’re definitely closer, but it’s not all sorted yet. We’re not far off, there are still a few days to go, we’ll get through this test session and then see what happens," he told Sky Sport MotoGP.

Bulega’s role

Nicolò is a rider we care about, and he will be part of our 2026 program. During the renewal we worked well together to test the new 2027 bike with Pirelli tires, with a smaller displacement and speeds more similar to Superbikes." In the Ducati MotoGP project, Nicolò Bulega will also play a key role in testing the Desmosedici GP27 under the new regulations. "."

The Bagnaia puzzle