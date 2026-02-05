MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati-Bagnaia at the end of the road? Domenicali: "Acosta a foregone conclusion

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 05 February 2026 at 12:30
Pecco Bagnaia e Marc Marquez
The test in Malaysia has just concluded, and there’s a certain optimism reigning at Ducati ahead of the 2026 MotoGP season. The paddock will move to Thailand for the final two days of preseason testing (February 21–22), while awaiting the first official announcements regarding rider contracts. Marc Marquez is close to signing, Pecco Bagnaia seems destined to say goodbye...

Marquez and Ducati nearing a deal

The MotoGP teams are working on two fronts. On one hand, the development of their prototypes, with aerodynamic packages that must be homologated by the end of the month. On the other, the rider market, with anticipation building for Marc Marquez’s signature with Ducati. At that point, a domino effect could be triggered around the time of the first Grand Prix in Thailand.
The CEO of Borgo Panigale, Claudio Domenicali, exudes optimism about renewing with the nine-time world champion. "Since the launch we’ve made progress, we’re definitely closer, but it’s not all sorted yet. We’re not far off, there are still a few days to go, we’ll get through this test session and then see what happens," he told Sky Sport MotoGP.

Bulega’s role

In the Ducati MotoGP project, Nicolò Bulega will also play a key role in testing the Desmosedici GP27 under the new regulations. "Nicolò is a rider we care about, and he will be part of our 2026 program. During the renewal we worked well together to test the new 2027 bike with Pirelli tires, with a smaller displacement and speeds more similar to Superbikes."

The Bagnaia puzzle

No confirmation for Pecco Bagnaia, who may be racing his final MotoGP season in red. There are no denials, nor confirmations. Much will also depend on other market negotiations. The Piedmontese rider seems to have found a good feeling with the bike at Sepang, but the first races will deliver a definitive verdict. "We have Bagnaia in the team, Pedro is an obvious name, everyone’s talking about him. The job of those who manage the team is to try to put the most promising riders on the best possible bike. And that’s what we’re trying to do," Domenicali concluded.

Read also

Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati GP26 restores his smile: real breakthrough or just an illusion?Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati GP26 restores his smile: real breakthrough or just an illusion?
Pecco Bagnaia, in or out: "Make life difficult for Marquez"Pecco Bagnaia, in or out: "Make life difficult for Marquez"
Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jorge Martin
MotoGP

The truth about the Jorge Martin case: "I thought I had recovered"

05 February 2026
motogp-test-sepang-day3-2026
MotoGP

Race simulations and near-record times: Ducati and Aprilia take center stage

05 February 2026

More news

Jorge Martin

The truth about the Jorge Martin case: "I thought I had recovered"

MotoGP
motogp-test-sepang-day3-2026

Race simulations and near-record times: Ducati and Aprilia take center stage

MotoGP
Honda CBR Superbike WorldSBK 2026

SBK 2026, HRC tries again with rookies: Dixon and Chantra’s Hondas unveiled

Superbike
lorenzo-vinales-motogp

“I’m having so much fun!”: Jorge Lorenzo’s ‘second youth’ in MotoGP

MotoGP

Popular articles

Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Sepang Test

Toprak Razgatlioglu and the harsh reality of MotoGP: here are the problems with the Yamaha M1

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

GP26 under Marc Márquez's microscope: why Ducati must be cautious with new developments

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati Test Sepang MotoGP

Marc Marquez tops the Sepang timesheets but warns: "The priority is something else

MotoGP
yamaha-motogp-test-sepang

Yamaha resumes cautiously, Marquez slides out, all-time record in sight at Sepang

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Sepang Test

Pecco Bagnaia, the Ducati GP26 restores his smile: real breakthrough or just an illusion?

MotoGP

Loading